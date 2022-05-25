Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Application Process for Re-evaluation Commence at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the Applications for Scanned Copy, Re-totalling and Re-evaluation process for those who are not satisfied with their SSLC Results 2022. Candidates who wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated are required to visit the official website and submit the applications through the link provided on the website.

The board announced the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 on May 19, 2022. As per the data provided, the state recorded a pass percentage of 85.63% overall.

Karnataka SSLC Re-evaluation Applications

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Application Schedule for Re-evaluation

Karnataka Board has commenced the application process for the Class 10 re-checking and re-evaluation process. As per the dates provided, students can submit their applications until June 6, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

Karnataka Re-evaluation Schedule

Event Date Commencement of receiving online application for revaluation and Re-totalling May 24, 2022 Closure of revaluation and Re-totalling application June 6, 2022

Steps to apply for Karnataka SSLC Re-checking and Re-evaluation

Candidates who wish to apply for the Karnataka SSLC Re-checking process can complete the applications by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Board official website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka SSLC Re-checking application link provided

Step 3: Enter the SSLC Registration number

Step 4: The Result Details will be displayed

Step 5: Enter the required details and submit the SSLC Karnataka Re-checking application fee

Also Read: KVYP 2021 Answer Key Released, Download KVPY Answer Keys for SA, SB and SX streams at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in