Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Expected Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results soon. According to media reports, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results are expected to be announced tomorrow, June 28, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the announcement of class 10 supplementary exams is expected to be announced by the officials soon.

Karnataka board conducted the SSLC supplementary exams from June 12 to 19, 2023. Candidates who were unable to clear the class 10 exams on the first attempt were eligible to appear for the Karnataka board 10th supplementary exams.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2023 will be available on the official website - kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link for students to check their supplementary results will also be available here as and when the results are announced.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023

The Karnataka Board SSLC supplementary result 2023 will be announced in online mode. To check the results students are required to enter their registration number in the result link provided.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number in the result link

Step 4: The Karnataka SSLC supplementary result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the 10th supplementary result for further reference

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Details

The Karnataka board 10th supplementary results will be announced online. When checking the results, candidates are advised to cross-check the details provided on the scorecard. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary scorecard will include the following details.

Candidate name

Fathers name

Name of exam

Subjects

Marks scored

Minimum marks required

Total marks

Qualifying status

Candidates who qualify the supplementary exams will be eligible for admission to class 11. This is the final attempt for candidates to secure admission in the 2023-24 academic session. Further details regarding the announcement of the board results will be provided here.

