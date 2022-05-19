Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022: 145 Students Secure Full Marks, Check Names and Ranks Here

Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 for all the students in a press conference at 12.30 PM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.63%. As compared to the 2021 results, the pass percentage for the SSLC Karnataka result has dropped.
Along with the announcement of result, the authorities also released that out of the total, 145 students in the state have secured 100 percent marks. The Karnataka 10th result 2022 has been declared for nearly 8 lakh students. The Karnataka SSLC marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Merit List 2022
As per the updates, this time 145 students have got 100 percent marks in the SSLC exam. Of these 116 students are from unaided schools, 21 from government and 8 from aided schools. As per the result data, 309 students have secured rank 2, with 624 marks out of the total 625 marks. Moreover, 472 students have secured the third position with 623 marks. At rank 4, a total of 615 students have scored 622 marks each and 706 students who obtained 621 marks out of 625 each have been placed under rank 5.
Karnataka SSLC Topper's List 2022
The Karnataka 10th toppers list 2022 can be checked below. The table includes the name and districts of the 145 students who have secured 625 marks.
|
S.No
|
Names
|
District Name
|
1
|
Amit Madar
|
Vijayapura
|
2
|
Bhumika BR
|
Tumkur
|
3
|
Praveen Neeralagi
|
Haveri
|
4
|
Sahan Mahantesh Rayar
|
Belagavi
|
5
|
Aishwarya Laxman Kanase
|
Vijayapura
|
6
|
Akruthi SS
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
7
|
Arjun E Naik
|
hassan
|
8
|
Chirag Mahesh Naik
|
Sirsi
|
9
|
Eaktha M G
|
Mysore
|
10
|
Gayathri
|
Udupi
|
11
|
Nisha
|
Udupi
|
12
|
Pragathi H N
|
Hassan
|
13
|
Puneeth Naika
|
Udupi
|
14
|
Roshan
|
Mangaluru
|
15
|
Sathvik H S
|
Mangaluru
|
16
|
Shambhu Shivanand Khanai
|
Chikkodi
|
17
|
Shivaleela Shivalingappa Durge
|
Vijayapura
|
18
|
Sinchana K M
|
Chitradugra
|
19
|
Swati Goudappa Maled
|
Vijayapura
|
20
|
Vaishnavi Shetty
|
Udupi
|
21
|
Yashwitha TS
|
Hassan
|
22
|
Kannikaparameshwari Ramachandra Hedge
|
Sirsi
|
23
|
Madhu Basavaraj Shetasanadi
|
Haveri
|
24
|
Swati Suresh Tolagi
|
Belagavi
|
25
|
Varsha Anil Patel
|
Chikkodi
|
26
|
Adithya A S
|
Bengaluru South
|
27
|
Charukeerthy K
|
Mysore
|
28
|
Mahalakshmi C
|
Hassan
|
29
|
Sujay B
|
Mangaluru
|
30
|
Indira Arun Nyamagoudar
|
Mangaluru
|
31
|
Irayya Shrishail Shegunasimath
|
Mangaluru
|
32
|
Kalmeshwar Pundalik Naik
|
Mangaluru
|
33
|
Shreya R Shetty
|
Mangaluru
|
34
|
Sudesh Dattatray Killedar
|
Mangaluru
|
35
|
Abhay Sharma K
|
Mangaluru
|
36
|
Abhijhna B
|
Bengaluru South
|
37
|
Abhijna R
|
Mangaluru
|
38
|
Abhishek Gowda K
|
Hassan
|
39
|
Adarsh Basavaraj Halbhavi
|
Belagavi
|
40
|
Adithi B S
|
Mysore
|
41
|
Akshatha
|
Udupi
|
42
|
Amogh N Koushik
|
Belagavi
|
43
|
Amrutha B
|
Bellari
|
44
|
Amulya M S
|
Kolar
|
45
|
Anagha M Murthy
|
Bengaluru North
|
46
|
Ananya H N
|
Shivamogga
|
47
|
Annesha N Bharadwaj
|
Bengaluru North
|
48
|
Annapoorna H V
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
49
|
Apporva H S
|
Mandya
|
50
|
Athmeeya M Kashyap
|
Mangaluru
|
51
|
Avani K
|
Bengalurur South
|
52
|
B Jayasri
|
Bengaluru North
|
53
|
Bhookmika B K
|
Hassan
|
54
|
Bhumika C R
|
Shivamogga
|
55
|
Bhuvan Kunchum R
|
Chitradurga
|
56
|
C S Kavana
|
Bellari
|
57
|
Chaithanya J
|
Bengaluru Rural
|
58
|
Chandu S
|
Bengaluru North
|
59
|
Charitha M Gowda
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
60
|
Deeksha Pandurang Naik
|
Uttara Kannada
|
61
|
Devika G
|
Mysore
|
62
|
Dhanyashree
|
Mangaluru
|
63
|
Disha B M
|
Mysore
|
64
|
G Harshitha
|
Chikkaballapur
|
65
|
Gagan K M
|
Mandya
|
66
|
Gana C Shekar
|
Bengaluru North
|
67
|
Harshitha H C
|
Hassan
|
68
|
Harshitha M
|
Bengaluru South
|
69
|
Hemanth S Gowda
|
Bengaluru North
|
70
|
Inchara L
|
Hassan
|
71
|
Jayathi B Gowda
|
Chikkaballapur
|
72
|
Jnanavi H D
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
73
|
Kalyan M M
|
Hassan
|
74
|
Karnika A
|
Kolar
|
75
|
Kartik Bhat
|
Uttara Kannada
|
76
|
Lavanya H N
|
Bengaluru North
|
77
|
Likitha H D
|
Hassan
|
78
|
Lisa HC
|
Chikkaballapur
|
79
|
Madhura A
|
Hassan
|
80
|
Madhushree
|
Mangaluru
|
81
|
Manjunatha B
|
Bengaluru North
|
82
|
Meghna Vishnu Bhat
|
Uttara Kannada
|
83
|
Mohammed Ashiq S
|
Bengaluru North
|
84
|
Mohith H
|
Hassan
|
85
|
Monish Gowda N D
|
Bengaluru South
|
86
|
Namrath G P
|
Madhugiri
|
87
|
Nithya R
|
Bengaluru North
|
88
|
Niveditha H Y
|
Hassan
|
89
|
Panchami C
|
Shivamogga
|
90
|
Panchami R
|
Shivamogga
|
91
|
Panika Y K
|
Kolar
|
92
|
Prajna H R
|
Shivamogga
|
93
|
Prakruthi P
|
Bengaluru North
|
94
|
Pranathi Murthy
|
Bengaluru North
|
95
|
Pratheeksha Dayananda
|
Shivamogga
|
96
|
Preetam Ravalappa Panasudakar
|
Bengaluru North
|
97
|
Preethi S
|
Chikkaballapur
|
98
|
Prerana B
|
Shivamogga
|
99
|
Prerana M Salunke
|
Bengaluru North
|
100
|
Puneetha B B
|
Hassan
|
101
|
Purvika S
|
Hassan
|
102
|
Raksha B M
|
Chitradurga
|
103
|
Rakshit Suresh Chiniwar
|
Vijayapura
|
104
|
Rakshitha S N
|
Shivamogga
|
105
|
Rohini Goudar
|
Belagavi
|
106
|
Rutu Amol Talathi
|
Bengaluru South
|
107
|
S B Vidyashree
|
Bellari
|
108
|
Sakshi Patil
|
Bengaluru North
|
109
|
Sameeksha S
|
Shivamogga
|
110
|
Samskriti P Kumar
|
Hassan
|
111
|
Sanjana C A
|
Chitradurga
|
112
|
Sanjana Praveen
|
Bengaluru North
|
113
|
Shama S Shetty
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
114
|
Sharmeen M Shaikh
|
Sirsi
|
115
|
Shivanand Basagoud Patil
|
Dharwad
|
116
|
Shravani G R
|
Bengaluru North
|
117
|
Shreeja Hebbar
|
Mangaluru
|
118
|
Shreekant Belle
|
Kalaburgi
|
119
|
Shreya C J
|
Hassan
|
120
|
Shreya Desai
|
Vijayapura
|
121
|
Shreya R
|
Bengaluru North
|
122
|
Spoorthy G C
|
Hassan
|
123
|
Sri Lakshmi M
|
Kolar
|
124
|
Srushti J
|
Shivamogga
|
125
|
Srushti Mahesh Pattar
|
Chikkodi
|
126
|
Srushti V R
|
Chitradurga
|
127
|
Sucharitha R
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
128
|
Supriya K S
|
Tumkur
|
129
|
Suraj Gowda M N
|
Mandya
|
130
|
Sushmita
|
Bidar
|
131
|
Swasthi
|
Mangaluru
|
132
|
Tasneed Firdose Hunshal
|
Hassan
|
133
|
Tejashwini Chavan
|
Kolar
|
134
|
Thrupthi K C
|
Chikkaballapur
|
135
|
Tushar Keshav Shanbhag
|
Sirsi
|
136
|
V Akshatha Kamath
|
Mangaluru
|
137
|
Vasavi S Puranik
|
Bengaluru South
|
138
|
Veeksha V Shetty
|
Mangaluru
|
139
|
Vikas K R
|
Shivamogga
|
140
|
Vishnu Priya R
|
Bengaluru North
|
141
|
Vivekanad Mahantesh Honnali
|
Chikkodi
|
142
|
Vyankatesh Yohesh Dongare
|
Belagavi
|
143
|
Yallaling Basappa Sulibhavi
|
Vijayapura
|
144
|
Yashaswi Urs M
|
Mysore
|
145
|
Yukhta B
|
Chitradurga
Karnataka SSLC Pass Percentage 2022
In 2022, the SSLC Karnataka result pass percentage has been recorded at 85.63 per cent. The pass percentage for boys has been recorded at 81.3% and the girl's pass percentage has been recorded at 90.29%. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys in Karnataka SSLC result 2022. Based on the statistics, 1,18,875 students have scored the 'A+' grade and have secured percentages in the 90 to 100 range.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 District-Wise List
During the press conference, the education minister also released the district wise list for Karnataka SSLC toppers 2022. As per the released details, 32 districts including Bangalore North, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru have secured the Grade 'A' whereas Bengaluru South and Yadgiri districts have secured an overall grade of B.
