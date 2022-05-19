Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022: 145 Students Secure Full Marks, Check Names and Ranks Here

Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 for all the students in a press conference at 12.30 PM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.63%. As compared to the 2021 results, the pass percentage for the SSLC Karnataka result has dropped.

Along with the announcement of result, the authorities also released that out of the total, 145 students in the state have secured 100 percent marks. The Karnataka 10th result 2022 has been declared for nearly 8 lakh students. The Karnataka SSLC marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Merit List 2022

As per the updates, this time 145 students have got 100 percent marks in the SSLC exam. Of these 116 students are from unaided schools, 21 from government and 8 from aided schools. As per the result data, 309 students have secured rank 2, with 624 marks out of the total 625 marks. Moreover, 472 students have secured the third position with 623 marks. At rank 4, a total of 615 students have scored 622 marks each and 706 students who obtained 621 marks out of 625 each have been placed under rank 5.

Karnataka SSLC Topper's List 2022

The Karnataka 10th toppers list 2022 can be checked below. The table includes the name and districts of the 145 students who have secured 625 marks.

S.No Names District Name 1 Amit Madar Vijayapura 2 Bhumika BR Tumkur 3 Praveen Neeralagi Haveri 4 Sahan Mahantesh Rayar Belagavi 5 Aishwarya Laxman Kanase Vijayapura 6 Akruthi SS Chikkamagaluru 7 Arjun E Naik hassan 8 Chirag Mahesh Naik Sirsi 9 Eaktha M G Mysore 10 Gayathri Udupi 11 Nisha Udupi 12 Pragathi H N Hassan 13 Puneeth Naika Udupi 14 Roshan Mangaluru 15 Sathvik H S Mangaluru 16 Shambhu Shivanand Khanai Chikkodi 17 Shivaleela Shivalingappa Durge Vijayapura 18 Sinchana K M Chitradugra 19 Swati Goudappa Maled Vijayapura 20 Vaishnavi Shetty Udupi 21 Yashwitha TS Hassan 22 Kannikaparameshwari Ramachandra Hedge Sirsi 23 Madhu Basavaraj Shetasanadi Haveri 24 Swati Suresh Tolagi Belagavi 25 Varsha Anil Patel Chikkodi 26 Adithya A S Bengaluru South 27 Charukeerthy K Mysore 28 Mahalakshmi C Hassan 29 Sujay B Mangaluru 30 Indira Arun Nyamagoudar Mangaluru 31 Irayya Shrishail Shegunasimath Mangaluru 32 Kalmeshwar Pundalik Naik Mangaluru 33 Shreya R Shetty Mangaluru 34 Sudesh Dattatray Killedar Mangaluru 35 Abhay Sharma K Mangaluru 36 Abhijhna B Bengaluru South 37 Abhijna R Mangaluru 38 Abhishek Gowda K Hassan 39 Adarsh Basavaraj Halbhavi Belagavi 40 Adithi B S Mysore 41 Akshatha Udupi 42 Amogh N Koushik Belagavi 43 Amrutha B Bellari 44 Amulya M S Kolar 45 Anagha M Murthy Bengaluru North 46 Ananya H N Shivamogga 47 Annesha N Bharadwaj Bengaluru North 48 Annapoorna H V Chikkamagaluru 49 Apporva H S Mandya 50 Athmeeya M Kashyap Mangaluru 51 Avani K Bengalurur South 52 B Jayasri Bengaluru North 53 Bhookmika B K Hassan 54 Bhumika C R Shivamogga 55 Bhuvan Kunchum R Chitradurga 56 C S Kavana Bellari 57 Chaithanya J Bengaluru Rural 58 Chandu S Bengaluru North 59 Charitha M Gowda Chikkamagaluru 60 Deeksha Pandurang Naik Uttara Kannada 61 Devika G Mysore 62 Dhanyashree Mangaluru 63 Disha B M Mysore 64 G Harshitha Chikkaballapur 65 Gagan K M Mandya 66 Gana C Shekar Bengaluru North 67 Harshitha H C Hassan 68 Harshitha M Bengaluru South 69 Hemanth S Gowda Bengaluru North 70 Inchara L Hassan 71 Jayathi B Gowda Chikkaballapur 72 Jnanavi H D Chikkamagaluru 73 Kalyan M M Hassan 74 Karnika A Kolar 75 Kartik Bhat Uttara Kannada 76 Lavanya H N Bengaluru North 77 Likitha H D Hassan 78 Lisa HC Chikkaballapur 79 Madhura A Hassan 80 Madhushree Mangaluru 81 Manjunatha B Bengaluru North 82 Meghna Vishnu Bhat Uttara Kannada 83 Mohammed Ashiq S Bengaluru North 84 Mohith H Hassan 85 Monish Gowda N D Bengaluru South 86 Namrath G P Madhugiri 87 Nithya R Bengaluru North 88 Niveditha H Y Hassan 89 Panchami C Shivamogga 90 Panchami R Shivamogga 91 Panika Y K Kolar 92 Prajna H R Shivamogga 93 Prakruthi P Bengaluru North 94 Pranathi Murthy Bengaluru North 95 Pratheeksha Dayananda Shivamogga 96 Preetam Ravalappa Panasudakar Bengaluru North 97 Preethi S Chikkaballapur 98 Prerana B Shivamogga 99 Prerana M Salunke Bengaluru North 100 Puneetha B B Hassan 101 Purvika S Hassan 102 Raksha B M Chitradurga 103 Rakshit Suresh Chiniwar Vijayapura 104 Rakshitha S N Shivamogga 105 Rohini Goudar Belagavi 106 Rutu Amol Talathi Bengaluru South 107 S B Vidyashree Bellari 108 Sakshi Patil Bengaluru North 109 Sameeksha S Shivamogga 110 Samskriti P Kumar Hassan 111 Sanjana C A Chitradurga 112 Sanjana Praveen Bengaluru North 113 Shama S Shetty Chikkamagaluru 114 Sharmeen M Shaikh Sirsi 115 Shivanand Basagoud Patil Dharwad 116 Shravani G R Bengaluru North 117 Shreeja Hebbar Mangaluru 118 Shreekant Belle Kalaburgi 119 Shreya C J Hassan 120 Shreya Desai Vijayapura 121 Shreya R Bengaluru North 122 Spoorthy G C Hassan 123 Sri Lakshmi M Kolar 124 Srushti J Shivamogga 125 Srushti Mahesh Pattar Chikkodi 126 Srushti V R Chitradurga 127 Sucharitha R Chikkamagaluru 128 Supriya K S Tumkur 129 Suraj Gowda M N Mandya 130 Sushmita Bidar 131 Swasthi Mangaluru 132 Tasneed Firdose Hunshal Hassan 133 Tejashwini Chavan Kolar 134 Thrupthi K C Chikkaballapur 135 Tushar Keshav Shanbhag Sirsi 136 V Akshatha Kamath Mangaluru 137 Vasavi S Puranik Bengaluru South 138 Veeksha V Shetty Mangaluru 139 Vikas K R Shivamogga 140 Vishnu Priya R Bengaluru North 141 Vivekanad Mahantesh Honnali Chikkodi 142 Vyankatesh Yohesh Dongare Belagavi 143 Yallaling Basappa Sulibhavi Vijayapura 144 Yashaswi Urs M Mysore 145 Yukhta B Chitradurga

Karnataka SSLC Pass Percentage 2022

In 2022, the SSLC Karnataka result pass percentage has been recorded at 85.63 per cent. The pass percentage for boys has been recorded at 81.3% and the girl's pass percentage has been recorded at 90.29%. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys in Karnataka SSLC result 2022. Based on the statistics, 1,18,875 students have scored the 'A+' grade and have secured percentages in the 90 to 100 range.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 District-Wise List

During the press conference, the education minister also released the district wise list for Karnataka SSLC toppers 2022. As per the released details, 32 districts including Bangalore North, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru have secured the Grade 'A' whereas Bengaluru South and Yadgiri districts have secured an overall grade of B.

