    Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022: 145 Students Secure Full Marks, Check Names and Ranks Here

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022 has been announced today. Around 1.18 lakh students have got A+ grade. Along with the result, Karnataka 10th toppers list has also been released. Check names and ranks here 

    Published On: May 19, 2022 16:06 IST
    Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022
    Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022

    Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 for all the students in a press conference at 12.30 PM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.63%. As compared to the 2021 results, the pass percentage for the SSLC Karnataka result has dropped. 

    Along with the announcement of result, the authorities also released that out of the total, 145 students in the state have secured 100 percent marks. The Karnataka 10th result 2022 has been declared for nearly 8 lakh students. The Karnataka SSLC marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at karresults.nic.in. 

    Karnataka SSLC Merit List 2022 

    As per the updates, this time 145 students have got 100 percent marks in the SSLC exam. Of these 116 students are from unaided schools, 21 from government and 8 from aided schools. As per the result data, 309 students have secured rank 2, with 624 marks out of the total 625 marks.  Moreover, 472 students have secured the third position with 623 marks. At rank 4, a total of 615 students have scored 622 marks each and 706 students who obtained 621 marks out of 625 each have been placed under rank 5. 

    Karnataka SSLC Topper's List 2022 

    The Karnataka 10th toppers list 2022 can be checked below. The table includes the name and districts of the 145 students who have secured 625 marks.

    S.No

    Names

    District Name

    1

    Amit Madar

    Vijayapura

    2

    Bhumika BR

    Tumkur

    3

    Praveen Neeralagi

    Haveri

    4

    Sahan Mahantesh Rayar

    Belagavi

    5

    Aishwarya Laxman Kanase

    Vijayapura

    6

    Akruthi SS

    Chikkamagaluru

    7

    Arjun E Naik

    hassan

    8

    Chirag Mahesh Naik

    Sirsi

    9

    Eaktha M G

    Mysore

    10

    Gayathri

    Udupi

    11

    Nisha

    Udupi

    12

    Pragathi H N

    Hassan

    13

    Puneeth Naika

    Udupi

    14

    Roshan

    Mangaluru

    15

    Sathvik H S

    Mangaluru

    16

    Shambhu Shivanand Khanai

    Chikkodi

    17

    Shivaleela Shivalingappa Durge

    Vijayapura

    18

    Sinchana K M

    Chitradugra

    19

    Swati Goudappa Maled

    Vijayapura

    20

    Vaishnavi Shetty

    Udupi

    21

    Yashwitha TS

    Hassan

    22

    Kannikaparameshwari Ramachandra Hedge

    Sirsi

    23

    Madhu Basavaraj Shetasanadi

    Haveri

    24

    Swati Suresh Tolagi

    Belagavi

    25

    Varsha Anil Patel

    Chikkodi

    26

    Adithya A S

    Bengaluru South

    27

    Charukeerthy K

    Mysore

    28

    Mahalakshmi C

    Hassan

    29

    Sujay B

    Mangaluru

    30

    Indira Arun Nyamagoudar

    Mangaluru

    31

    Irayya Shrishail Shegunasimath

    Mangaluru

    32

    Kalmeshwar Pundalik Naik

    Mangaluru

    33

    Shreya R Shetty

    Mangaluru

    34

    Sudesh Dattatray Killedar

    Mangaluru

    35

    Abhay Sharma K

    Mangaluru

    36

    Abhijhna B

    Bengaluru South

    37

    Abhijna R

    Mangaluru

    38

    Abhishek Gowda K

    Hassan

    39

    Adarsh Basavaraj Halbhavi

    Belagavi

    40

    Adithi B S

    Mysore

    41

    Akshatha

    Udupi

    42

    Amogh N Koushik

    Belagavi

    43

    Amrutha B

    Bellari

    44

    Amulya M S

    Kolar

    45

    Anagha M Murthy

    Bengaluru North

    46

    Ananya H N

    Shivamogga

    47

    Annesha N Bharadwaj

    Bengaluru North

    48

    Annapoorna H V

    Chikkamagaluru

    49

    Apporva H S

    Mandya

    50

    Athmeeya M Kashyap

    Mangaluru

    51

    Avani K

    Bengalurur South

    52

    B Jayasri

    Bengaluru North

    53

    Bhookmika B K

    Hassan

    54

    Bhumika C R

    Shivamogga

    55

    Bhuvan Kunchum R

    Chitradurga

    56

    C S Kavana

    Bellari

    57

    Chaithanya J

    Bengaluru Rural

    58

    Chandu S

    Bengaluru North

    59

    Charitha M Gowda

    Chikkamagaluru

    60

    Deeksha Pandurang Naik

    Uttara Kannada

    61

    Devika G

    Mysore

    62

    Dhanyashree

    Mangaluru

    63

    Disha B M

    Mysore

    64

    G Harshitha

    Chikkaballapur

    65

    Gagan K M

    Mandya

    66

    Gana C Shekar

    Bengaluru North

    67

    Harshitha H C

    Hassan

    68

    Harshitha M

    Bengaluru South

    69

    Hemanth S Gowda

    Bengaluru North

    70

    Inchara L

    Hassan

    71

    Jayathi B Gowda

    Chikkaballapur

    72

    Jnanavi H D

    Chikkamagaluru

    73

    Kalyan M M

    Hassan

    74

    Karnika A

    Kolar

    75

    Kartik Bhat

    Uttara Kannada

    76

    Lavanya H N

    Bengaluru North

    77

    Likitha H D

    Hassan

    78

    Lisa HC

    Chikkaballapur

    79

    Madhura A

    Hassan

    80

    Madhushree

    Mangaluru

    81

    Manjunatha B

    Bengaluru North

    82

    Meghna Vishnu Bhat

    Uttara Kannada

    83

    Mohammed Ashiq S

    Bengaluru North

    84

    Mohith H

    Hassan

    85

    Monish Gowda N D

    Bengaluru South

    86

    Namrath G P

    Madhugiri

    87

    Nithya R

    Bengaluru North

    88

    Niveditha H Y

    Hassan

    89

    Panchami C

    Shivamogga

    90

    Panchami R

    Shivamogga

    91

    Panika Y K

    Kolar

    92

    Prajna H R

    Shivamogga

    93

    Prakruthi P

    Bengaluru North

    94

    Pranathi Murthy

    Bengaluru North

    95

    Pratheeksha Dayananda

    Shivamogga

    96

    Preetam Ravalappa Panasudakar

    Bengaluru North

    97

    Preethi S

    Chikkaballapur

    98

    Prerana B

    Shivamogga

    99

    Prerana M Salunke

    Bengaluru North

    100

    Puneetha B B

    Hassan

    101

    Purvika S

    Hassan

    102

    Raksha B M

    Chitradurga

    103

    Rakshit Suresh Chiniwar

    Vijayapura

    104

    Rakshitha S N

    Shivamogga

    105

    Rohini Goudar

    Belagavi

    106

    Rutu Amol Talathi

    Bengaluru South

    107

    S B Vidyashree

    Bellari

    108

    Sakshi Patil

    Bengaluru North

    109

    Sameeksha S

    Shivamogga

    110

    Samskriti P Kumar

    Hassan

    111

    Sanjana C A

    Chitradurga

    112

    Sanjana Praveen

    Bengaluru North

    113

    Shama S Shetty

    Chikkamagaluru

    114

    Sharmeen M Shaikh

    Sirsi

    115

    Shivanand Basagoud Patil

    Dharwad

    116

    Shravani G R

    Bengaluru North

    117

    Shreeja Hebbar

    Mangaluru

    118

    Shreekant Belle

    Kalaburgi

    119

    Shreya C J

    Hassan

    120

    Shreya Desai

    Vijayapura

    121

    Shreya R

    Bengaluru North

    122

    Spoorthy G C

    Hassan

    123

    Sri Lakshmi M

    Kolar

    124

    Srushti J

    Shivamogga

    125

    Srushti Mahesh Pattar

    Chikkodi

    126

    Srushti V R

    Chitradurga

    127

    Sucharitha R

    Chikkamagaluru

    128

    Supriya K S

    Tumkur

    129

    Suraj Gowda M N

    Mandya

    130

    Sushmita

    Bidar

    131

    Swasthi

    Mangaluru

    132

    Tasneed Firdose Hunshal

    Hassan

    133

    Tejashwini Chavan

    Kolar

    134

    Thrupthi K C

    Chikkaballapur

    135

    Tushar Keshav Shanbhag

    Sirsi

    136

    V Akshatha Kamath

    Mangaluru

    137

    Vasavi S Puranik

    Bengaluru South

    138

    Veeksha V Shetty

    Mangaluru

    139

    Vikas K R

    Shivamogga

    140

    Vishnu Priya R

    Bengaluru North

    141

    Vivekanad Mahantesh Honnali

    Chikkodi

    142

    Vyankatesh Yohesh Dongare

    Belagavi

    143

    Yallaling Basappa Sulibhavi

    Vijayapura

    144

    Yashaswi Urs M

    Mysore

    145

    Yukhta B

    Chitradurga

    Karnataka SSLC Pass Percentage 2022 

    In 2022, the SSLC Karnataka result pass percentage has been recorded at 85.63 per cent. The pass percentage for boys has been recorded at 81.3% and the girl's pass percentage has been recorded at 90.29%. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys in Karnataka SSLC result 2022. Based on the statistics, 1,18,875 students have scored the 'A+' grade and have secured percentages in the 90 to 100 range. 

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 District-Wise List 

    During the press conference, the education minister also released the district wise list for Karnataka SSLC toppers 2022. As per the released details, 32 districts including Bangalore North, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru have secured the Grade 'A' whereas Bengaluru South and Yadgiri districts have secured an overall grade of B. 

