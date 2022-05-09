KCET 2022 Registration Date Extended Again till 12th May, Register for Karnataka CET Exam at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Registration Date Extended: Addressing the concerns shared by students / candidates, the KEA has decided to further extend the KCET 2022 application deadline. As per the official update, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has given nod for extension in the Karnataka CET 2022 application dates until 12th May 2022. This is the second extension in the KCET 2022 Application Dates, which was previously extended until 8th May 2022. Now, candidates can register and apply for Karnataka UGCET 2022 exam online until 12th May via the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the registration process:

KCET 2022 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

KCET 2022 Exam Date and Time

As per the official schedule released by Karnataka Examinations Authority, the KCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 16th and 17th June 2022. The exam is being held to screen candidates for admission to state universities for Engineering, Pharmacy and Farm Science courses. The exact details with regards to exam time slots for candidates who have applied under different categories will be notified by the authority soon.

KCET 2022 application fee

With just a few days left for the Karnataka CET 2022 application process, it is important for the candidates to know and be aware of the KCET 2022 application fee they are required to pay. The information brochure released by KEA mentions that Candidates applying from within Karnataka state under the GM, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B categories will be required to pay Rs 500/- as application fee. On the other hand, SC, ST, and Category 1 candidates from Karnataka domicile will be required to pay Rs 250/- as application fee.

On similar lines, for candidates applying from outside Karnataka, the KCET 2022 application fee will be Rs 750/- while NRI candidates from outside India will be required to pay Rs 5000/- as the fee.

