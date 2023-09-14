  1. Home
  2. News
  3. KCET 2023 Supplementary Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

KCET 2023 Supplementary Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

kea.kar.nic.in Results 2023: KEA has declared the Karnataka CET result for supplementary candidates who appeared for the UGCET exam 2023. They can download their KCET result online at kea.kar.nic.in by using CET number and date of birth. Get direct link to check here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 13:52 IST
KEA KCET 2023 Result for Supplementary Candidates at kea.kar.nic.in
KEA KCET 2023 Result for Supplementary Candidates at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2023 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the supplementary result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on September 13, 2023. Those who have appeared for the Karnataka UGCET exam can check the results online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their CET number and date of birth to check KCET result for supplementary students 2023. 

Along with the result, KEA has also released the UGCET supplementary verification slip download link for the candidates. As of now, counselling is being held for admission to various courses in the colleges of Karnataka. Earlier, the KCET result was declared on June 15, 2023, on the official website. A total of 2,61,610 candidates had registered for KCET, out of which 2,44,345 appeared for the entrance exam. 

KCET Supplementary Result 2023 

Direct Link (Available Now) 

KCET Supplementary Result 2023 Verification Slip

Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka CET Result 2023 Dates 

As per the official website, the result for supplementary candidates have been announced. However, KEA had already declared the KCET result for all other candidates. Check the table to know the dates: 

Events 

Dates 

KCET Result for Supplementary Candidates

September 13, 2023

KCET Result 

June 15, 2023

UGCET Exam 

May 20 and 21, 2023

How to check kea.kar.nic.in results 2023 for supplementary candidates? 

Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka UGCET examination can check the results through kea.kar.nic.in 2023 login window online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check Karnataka KCET result 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET-2023 Supplementary Candidates Results

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET number and date of birth

Step 5: UGET supplementary result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

KEA KCET Result 2023 

Along with the UGCET Karnataka result, KEA also released the statistics. As per the data released, 2,03,381 candidates passed for Engineering & Technology courses, 1,64,187 candidates for BSc (Agri) (Farm Science,) 1,66,756 for Veterinary, 1,66,746 for Naturopathy and Yoga and 2,06,191 qualified for BPharma and 2,06,340 for Pharm-D courses. A total of 1,66,808 candidates were eligible for BSc (Nursing).

Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mop up round schedule releases, check UGNEET dates here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023