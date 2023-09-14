KCET 2023 Supplementary Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

KCET 2023 Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the supplementary result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on September 13, 2023. Those who have appeared for the Karnataka UGCET exam can check the results online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their CET number and date of birth to check KCET result for supplementary students 2023.

Along with the result, KEA has also released the UGCET supplementary verification slip download link for the candidates. As of now, counselling is being held for admission to various courses in the colleges of Karnataka. Earlier, the KCET result was declared on June 15, 2023, on the official website. A total of 2,61,610 candidates had registered for KCET, out of which 2,44,345 appeared for the entrance exam.

Karnataka CET Result 2023 Dates

As per the official website, the result for supplementary candidates have been announced. However, KEA had already declared the KCET result for all other candidates. Check the table to know the dates:

Events Dates KCET Result for Supplementary Candidates September 13, 2023 KCET Result June 15, 2023 UGCET Exam May 20 and 21, 2023

How to check kea.kar.nic.in results 2023 for supplementary candidates?

Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka UGCET examination can check the results through kea.kar.nic.in 2023 login window online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check Karnataka KCET result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET-2023 Supplementary Candidates Results

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET number and date of birth

Step 5: UGET supplementary result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

KEA KCET Result 2023

Along with the UGCET Karnataka result, KEA also released the statistics. As per the data released, 2,03,381 candidates passed for Engineering & Technology courses, 1,64,187 candidates for BSc (Agri) (Farm Science,) 1,66,756 for Veterinary, 1,66,746 for Naturopathy and Yoga and 2,06,191 qualified for BPharma and 2,06,340 for Pharm-D courses. A total of 1,66,808 candidates were eligible for BSc (Nursing).

