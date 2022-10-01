KCET Result 2022 Today: Check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2022 Results: Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the KCET 2022 Results today. Candidates awaiting the KCET 2022 exam results can visit the official website of KEA today to check the results. Karnataka Examination Authority recently revised the schedule for the declaration of the KCET 2022 Results.

KCET 2022 Results will be announced on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the KCET 2022 Login credentials in the link provided.

KCET 2022 Results - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Revised marking scheme

The KCET 2022 Results will be announced based on a revised marking scheme set for the marking of students. According to the Karnataka HC order, the new KCET 2022 Rank List will be released by deducting an average of 6 marks in each subject from the marks of Karnataka 2nd PUC students from the 2020-23 batch.

Where to check KCET 2022 Results

The KCET 2022 Results will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can check the KCET 2022 Results through the list of websites provided here.

karresults.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

How to check Karnataka CET 2022 Results

The KCET 2022 results will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority today. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the KCET 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the KCET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 Result link

Step 3: Login using the KCET 2022 Login credentials

Step 4: Download the KCET 2022 Scorecard for further reference

