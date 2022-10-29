KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 OUT, Check Karnataka UGCET Round 1 Allotment List at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) seat allotment result 2022 for round 1. Candidates can check their KCET seat allotment round 1 result 2022 in online mode at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use the CET number in login window to download the KCET seat allotment result 2022.

Candidates whose names will be there in the KCET seat allotment result can exercise their choices till 30th October by 4 PM. They will also have to pay their fees between 29th October and 2nd November 2022 for confirmation of seats. The last date to report at the allotted colleges is 3rd November 2022.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1?

Candidates must note that admission will only be confirmed after they fulfill the eligibility criteria and regulations as set by the authorities. The Karnataka seat allotment for round 1 has been released based on the candidate's choices, marks secured and availability of seats. They can go through the steps to know how to check UGCET seat allotment result for round 1 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka CET - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET seat allotment result.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter their Karnataka CET application number.

5th Step - The KCET seat allotment will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

Also, in case of any discrepancies in the counselling process, candidates can contact the officials. In case of any wrong information is provided by the candidates, then the authorities might ask them to withdraw of their admission.

