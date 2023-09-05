KCET Second Allotment Result 2023 on September 6 at kea.kar.nic.in, check revised time, notice pdf here

KCET Seat Allotment 2023 Result: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the date for the release of Karnataka Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) second round seat allotment result. As per the revised date, the KCET second round seat allotment list will not be released on September 6, 2023. Candidates can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in after 8 PM. They have to use their login credentials: CET number to download the KCET allotment list.

Earlier, the Karnataka CET 2nd round seat allotment result was scheduled to be announced on September 4, however, it has been delayed. The seat allotment result of KCET is released based on choices filled in by candidates, rank obtained in the exam and the availability of seats.

Official links to check KCET Second Allotment Result 2023 Karnataka By Using CET Number

To check UGCET seat allotment round 2 results, candidates have to visit the official websites. The direct link to download the Karnataka UGCET allotment list will be provided here on this page as well. Check below the list of websites, where the list can be downloaded:

kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

How to download KEA KCET Second Round Seat Allotment 2023 Result?

The seat allotment result will be released for round 2 counselling online. Candidates can check the KCET results at kea.kar.nic.in. To download it, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on KCET second round seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UGET allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

Notice Regarding UGCET 2023 Second Round Results

Apart from date and time, it has also been stated in the notice that, candidates who may get a medical seat in the second round will not be considered for engineering etc. seat allotment even though they have entered the options for engineering in the second round. Also, candidates who have been allotted medical seats in the second round of UGNEET will not be considered for KEA KCET. Further, those allotted dental seats have to be cancelled it before the UGCET allotment process starts.

Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result 2023 today, check at kea.kar.nic.in