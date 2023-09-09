KCET 2nd Round Option Entry Ends Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in; Important Note for Second Extended Round

KCET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the option entry window tomorrow: September 10, 2023. Candidates who have secured a seat in KCET Round 2 allotment results must submit his/her college and course preferences before the deadline. They can visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in to fill in their preferences.

As per the notice released by KEA, “ if a candidate fails to exercise any of the four choices within the stipulated date and time, then the seat allotted to such candidate stands cancelled.” Candidates will have four choices to exercise under choice filling options.

Candidates can check out the steps to fill in preferences and the KCET 2023 post-seat allotment schedule for round 2 here.

KCET Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the schedule below:

Events Dates KCET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023 last date September 10, 2023, till 11.59 pm Payment of fees only by choice 1 or 2 candidates September 8 to 11, 2023 Downloading of admission orders (choice 1) September 9 to 11, 2023 Last date for reporting to the colleges only by choice 1 candidates September 12, 2023, before 5.30 pm

How to fill choices in KCET Round 2 Counselling 2023?

Candidates who wish to take admission under UGCET 2023 must enter their college and course preferences by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023 link available

Step 3: Submit the CET number and login

Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the KCET choice filling form

UGCET 2023: Important Note Regarding KCET 2023 Second Extended Round

Check out the details mentioned below carefully:

As more engineering/architecture/agriculture / veterinary etc. seats are likely to be included in the second extended round, candidates may have a chance to upgrade their seats in the second extended round.

Hence, if they select CHOICE-2 for the seat allotted in the second round, there will be a chance to upgrade their seat in the second extended round.

It is left to the candidate's discretion to select the appropriate CHOICE cautiously for the seat allotted in the second round. Candidates are advised to make wise decisions.

