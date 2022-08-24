KEAM 2022 Final Category List (Today): CEE Kerala to Release KEAM 2022 category list online at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022 Final Category List (Today): The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala is likely to release the KEAM Final Category List 2022 for the admission process today. As per the schedule released by the CEE Kerala, the KEAM 2022 Category List for all registered candidates is going to be released today - 24th August 2022. Earlier, the exam authority has published provisional category list for KEAM 2022 exam and given time to the candidates to raise objection against their category allotment until 23rd August 2022. Therefore, it is highly likely that the KEAM Final Category List 2022 will be released today for all the registered candidates today. Once released, candidates will be able to access and check the KEAM Final Category list online via the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Post release, a direct link to check the same would also be provided below:

Check KEAM 2022 Final Category List - Direct Link (Available Soon)

KEAM 2022 Rank List to be Based on Category List

CEE Kerala will release the KEAM 2022 Category List today based on the documents submitted by the candidates during the application phase. Candidates who have provided valid documents to prove category/community claims will be placed in their respective categories and final category list will be released today. Based on the KEAM Final Category List 2022, the CEE Kerala will compile and release the KEAM 2022 rank lists for the candidates. As per the official notification, separate category lists and rank lists would be issued for each of the courses.

How to check KEAM 2022 Category List online?

Taking into account the convenience factor and ensure that candidates are able to check their category allocation easily, the KEAM final category list will be released and published online on the official portal. To access the same, candidates will be required to log onto the portal cee.kerala.gov.in and locate link for KEAM 2022 Category List provided on the homepage. On the next page, candidates will be able to check KEAM 2022 Category List application number wise in a PDF document. To check the category allotted, candidates can use the search functionality on the PDF document by typing in their application number.

