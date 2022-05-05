KEAM 2022 Registrations until May 10, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has reopened the KEAM 2022 Registrations on the official website. As per the schedule provided on the official website, those interested in applying for the KEAM 2022 exams can submit the applications until May 10, 2022.

KEAM 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022. Candidates applying are required to first complete the registrations through the link provided after which they can submit the application form. When submitting the KEAM 2022 applications students must make sure that they upload all the documents and copies of images as mentioned in the applications. The link for students to submit the KEAM 2022 application fee will also be provided along with the application form.

Click here to apply for KEAM 2022

Steps to complete the KEAM 2022 Applications

The KEAM 2022 Registration and application link is available on the official website crr.kerala.gov.in. To complete the applications students are required to visit the official website and click on the ‘New Registration’ and enter the details in the registration link provided.

After entering the details in the application link students can complete the KEAM 2022 application process. Candidates are required to upload details including the category certificates, photograph and signature image and the required ID proofs along with all academic details.

After completing these, students will be directed to the online application fee payment link where they can submit the application fee and click on the final submission.

It must be noted that the application form correction facility will be provided shortly after the applications are submitted.

Also Read: CUET 2022 Application Form Window To Close Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Apply Soon