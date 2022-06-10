KEAM Admit Card 2022: CEE Kerala to release KEAM 2022 Admit Cards today at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Admit Card 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala will release the KEAM 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming state-level entrance exam today. On 10th June, the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Entrance Exam hall tickets will be released by the Office of CEE. KEAM Admit Card 2022 is for the entrance exam scheduled to be held on 3rd July 2022. Students who have registered for KEAM 2022 exam will be able to access and download their admit cards via the official exam portal - cee.kerala.gov.in. Once released, the below-given link to Download KEAM 2022 Admit Cards will also be activated using which candidates will be able to get their hall tickets:

Download KEAM Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Details to be checked in KEAM Admit Card 2022

The KEAM 2022 Admit Cards will be published online and made available to the candidates via the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Admit Card 2022 is a mandatory document without which students will not be provided entry into the exam hall. Therefore, they are advised to download the same at the earliest. The hall tickets for KEAM 2022 Exam will contain important details about the candidate and the examination that they have to appear for in the coming weeks. The details would include the candidate’s name, date of birth, exam roll number and other personal detail. With regards KEAM 2022 exam, the hall ticket will contain the exam centre name and address, reporting time and exam-day instructions that are to be followed by the candidates.

KEAM Admit Cards Issued to Only Registered Candidates

As reported earlier, the KEAM 2022 Admit Card will be released online and made available to the students via the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2022 official website will issue admit cards or hall tickets only to registered candidates who have completed the application form and paid the requisite amount of fee, as applicable. The authorities will provide a rejection memo to candidates whose applications were rejected due to any reason.

How to Download KEAM Admit Card 2022 online?

In order to download the KEAM 2022 Admit Card, students are required to log onto the website using their registered login credentials. After logging in, they will be provided with a link from where KEAM 2022 Admit Card will be accessible to the students. After checking the details on KEAM admit card, students are advised to save a softcopy of the same in PDF format on their device. In addition to this, they can also opt to take a printout of the same for future reference. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the KEAM Admit Card 2022 details, candidates can reach out to the CEE Kerala through their helpline.

