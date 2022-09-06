KEAM Result 2022 (OUT): Check KEAM Rank List online at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

KEAM Result 2022 (OUT): Ending the long wait, KEAM 2022 Result has been declared today - 6th Sept 2022. As per the official update, KEAM 2022 Result has been declared today in the form of KEAM Rank List 2022. Candidate who has appeared for the Engineering Entrance Test can now check the outcome of their hard work in the form of KEAM Result Rank List online. To check the KEAM Rank List 2022, candidates will need to log into the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in and click on the link available on the homepage. To make this process simpler, a direct link for KEAM 2022 Result is also placed below:

Check KEAM Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

KEAM Result 2022 Statistical Highlights

KEAM Result 2022 declared today is for the state-level entrance exam which was held at 346 venues in all districts of the State, New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. The exam saw a total of 77005 appear for the test of which 58570 qualified the exam. However, of that number, only 50858 students have managed to find a place on merit list or KEAM Rank List 2022. In terms of top 100 candidates in KEAM Result 2022, 81 places have gone to male students as compared to 19 among females. District-wise, Ernakulam has highest number of KEAM 2022 Toppers followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

KEAM Rank List 2022 - Meet KEAM Toppers

KEAM Result 2022 - one of the most awaited results for state-level engineering entrance exam, has been declared today in the form of KEAM Rank List 2022. The Rank List for KEAM 2022 has been published online and can be accessed by the candidates virtually by visiting the official website. The KEAM Toppers List 2022 which is essentially the merit list, contains the names of the students who have qualified the examination. The KEAM 2022 Rank List can be accessed via the link placed below:

KEAM Toppers List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check KEAM 2022 Result Online?

Similar to the other entrance exams held by CEE Kerala, the KEAM Result 2022 has also been declared online and made available to the candidates via the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. After reaching the homepage for CEE Kerala, candidates need to locate and click on KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal link. On the next page, candidates will see a direct link for KEAM 2022 Rank List, which contains the result for students who have qualified in the examination. Clicking on the link will open KEAM Rank List 2022 which is the result for the engineering entrance examination. The KEAM 2022 Rank List PDF can be saved on the device for future reference.

