Kerala Board 2023 Plus One Improvement Results Out, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Kerala Plus One improvement exam results today, November 15, 2023. Students who have appeared for the plus one improvement exams can visit the official website to download the marksheet.

To download Kerala Plus One exam improvement exams, students are required to visit the website and log in using the roll number and date of birth in the given link. The Kerala board plus one improvement exams were conducted from September 25 to 30, 2023. Students unable to secure the required marks in their first attempt were eligible to apply for the improvement exams.

The Kerala board plus one improvement results are available on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Students can also check the plus one improvement results through the direct link given here.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

How to Download Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023

The Kerala Plus One improvement result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps available here to check the results and download the marksheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala board results

Step 2: Click on the improvement exam result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The improvement exam result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

What After Plus One Improvement Results

With the announcement of the Kerala Plus One improvement results, students who have cleared the exams will be eligible for class 12 exams. Students must make sure that they download the online marksheets for further reference.

Also Read: DU COL 2023 Applications Available For Certificate Programmes, Get Direct Link Here