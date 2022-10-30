Kerala NEET PG 2022: Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List Released, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala NEET PG 2022 Phase 2 Allotment: Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala has released the Kerala NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List on the official website. Candidates who qualified the NEET PG 2022 Entrance exam and have applied for the Kerala NEET PG counselling process can visit the official website of Kerala CEE to check the Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List 2022.

The Kerala NEET PG 2022 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List is available as a PDF document containing the rank secured by the students and the college and course allotted. Those who have been allotted seats in the Kerala NEET PG 2022 Provisional allotment process can visit the allotted colleges and complete the round 2 admission procedure. Candidates can complete the admission procedure by November 2, 2022.

Kerala NEET PG 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Provisional List is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the Kerala NEET PG 2022 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List through the link provided here.

Round 2 Provisional Allotment List - Click Here

Kerala NEET PG 2022 Admissions

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Kerala NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling procedure can complete the admission procedure in the allotted colleges within the time period provided. When completing the admission process candidates must make sure to carry all the required documents to the college for the admission process.

Steps to check Kerala NEET PG 2022 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List

The Kerala NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List is available on the official website. To check the allotment list candidates need to visit the website and download the Allotment list provided. Follow the steps given here to check the Kerala NEET PG 2022 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List.

Step 1: Visit the CEE Kerala official website

Step 2: Click on the Medical PG link on the homepage

Step 3: Clik on the Allotment List link on the side panel

Step 4: Click on Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List link

Step 5: The PDF document will be displayed

Step 6: Download the Kerala NEET PG 2022 Provisional Allotment List for further reference

