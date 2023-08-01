  1. Home
KLEE 2023 Admit Card Out, Exam on August 6

KLEE 2023 Admit Card: CEE Kerala has issued the admit cards for KLEE 2023 today: August 1. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets at cee.kerala.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Aug 1, 2023 17:43 IST
KLEE 2023 Admit Card Released
KLEE 2023 Admit Card Released

KLEE 2023 Admit Card: The office of commissioner for entrance exam (CEE) Kerala, has released the admit cards for the candidates who have appearing for the CEE Kerala five-year Integrated LLB programme today: August 1, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website  - cee.kerala.gov.in.

To download the admit cards, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as application number and password in the candidate's portal. As per the official press release, candidates can download their hall tickets before August 4, 2023, (upto 4 pm). The examination authority will conduct the CEE Kerala Integrated five-year LLB 2023 exam on August 6. They can click on the direct link provided below to get the hall ticket.

CEE Kerala Five-Year Integrated LLB 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notice here

KLEE 2023 admit card

Login credentials required to download the KLEE admit card 2023

Candidates are required to login through their candidate’s portal by entering the necessary details mentioned below:

  • Application number 
  • Password

How to download KLEE admit card 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the CEE Kerala Five-Year Integrated LLB hall ticket for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the integrated five-year LLb 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the details such as application number, password in candidate’s portal

Step 4: The KLEE 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future reference

