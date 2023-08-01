CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE compartment results for class 12 today: August 1, 20223 in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the supply exams can get their marksheets from the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

To get the compartment results, students need to fill out the necessary login details such as roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card ID in the result login window. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the CBSE board to get the latest updates regarding the CBSE compartment result date and time. The board officials conducted the class 12th supply exams on July 17, 2023.

CBSE 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Dates

Students can go through the dates related to the CBSE class 12th compartment exams below:

Events Dates CBSE class 12th compartment exam July 17, 2023 CBSE compartment result August 1, 2023

List of websites to check the CBSE 12th, result 2023

Once released, students can download their CBSE class 12th, supplementary results 2023 online. Check the list fo the websites given below:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

What are the login credentials required to check the CBSE compartment result 2023?

Students need to enter the below-given details in the login window to check their supply results.

Roll number

School number

Date of birth

Admit card ID

Minimum passing marks required to qualify for the CBSE HSC Compartment exam 2023

Students who have given the CBSE compartment exams for class 12th are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks to get qualified. If in case they fail, they can apply for the revaluation of the CBSE compartment result before the stipulated time given by the board officials.

Details mentioned on the CBSE 12 compartment scorecard 2023

After downloading the scorecard, it is advisable for the students to go through the details mentioned on it. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be provided on it.

Student's name Roll number Father’s name Mother’s name Date of birth Marks secured by the student Result name Board name Grades Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check CBSE 12th compartment result 2023?

Students can check the steps given below to know how to check and download the CBSE supplementary result 2023 online

Step 1: Visit the official portal - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to check the compartment results available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details and then click on the submit button

Step 4: The CBSE class 12 compartment results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it for future use

