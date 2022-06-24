KVPY Result Announced for SA, SX and SB Streams at kvpy.iisc.ac.in, Check Cut off List Here

KVPY Result: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has announced the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Aptitude Test (KVPY) result 2021-22 today on 24th June. The authorities have declared the KVPY results for SA, SX and SB streams in online mode. Candidates will be able to check and download their provisional merit list of KVPY 2022 at the official website - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the aptitude test can check the results by entering the application number and date of birth in the online portal. Along with the KVPY result, the officials have also released the category-wise cutoff for candidates. KVPY exam was held on 22nd May 2022. The KVPY answer key was released on 25th May 2022.

KVPY result 2021-22 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check KVPY Result Cut off for General and SC/ST Students

Streams General Cut off SC/ST Cut off SA 51% and above 40% and above SX 52% and above 40% and above SB 45% and above 32% and above

How To Check and Download KVPY Result?

To check as well as download the KVPY result, candidates will have to visit the official website - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. On the home page, candidates will be able to check the provisional list's link. Further, they will have to click on KVPY fellowship award - 2021 list and enter the application number and name. The result will appear on the screen. Also, only selected students will be eligible for the KVPY scholarship.

About Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY)

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a national-level scholarship program for meritorious students to pursue courses in basic sciences such as B.Sc., B. Stat, Integrated M.Sc., and M.S in either Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, or Biology. Candidates are selected for the scholarship based on the KVPY exam.

The KVPY exam is conducted for 3 streams based on the qualifications of the candidate. SA stream: Students who have passed class 10 exams or are enrolled in class 11. SX stream: Students enrolled in Class 12. SB stream: Students who have passed Class 12 or are enrolled in an undergraduate programme in Basic Sciences.

