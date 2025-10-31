WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Lucknkow University Data Submission on Samarth Portal Closes Today, Upload Data at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 31, 2025, 12:00 IST

Lucknow University to close first semester data submission on Samarth portal today. Candidates can login and submit required data at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in

Key Points

  • Candidates can upload first semester data at Lucknow University Samarth Portal
  • Login using the user name and password
  • Data submission mandatory for first semester candidates

Lucknow University Samarth Portal: Lucknow University will close the window for submission of first semester data on the Samarth Portal today, October 31, 2025. Candidates yet to upload the data can login through the link on the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in.

According to details provided, students admitted in the first semester in colleges affiliated to the university must upload all the required data on the Samarth portal. The last date to submit the data is October 31, 2025.

Lucknow University Samarth Portal - Click Here

How to Upload the Data on Samarth Portal

The link for candidates to upload data to the Lucknow Universoty Samarth Portal is now open. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to upload the required data.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University

Step 2: Click on the Samarth portal link

Step 3: Login using the user name and password

Step 4: Upload all details 

Step 5: Click on submit

