Lucknkow University Data Submission on Samarth Portal Closes Today, Upload Data at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in

Key Points
- Candidates can upload first semester data at Lucknow University Samarth Portal
- Login using the user name and password
- Data submission mandatory for first semester candidates
Lucknow University Samarth Portal: Lucknow University will close the window for submission of first semester data on the Samarth Portal today, October 31, 2025. Candidates yet to upload the data can login through the link on the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in.
According to details provided, students admitted in the first semester in colleges affiliated to the university must upload all the required data on the Samarth portal. The last date to submit the data is October 31, 2025.
Lucknow University Samarth Portal - Click Here
How to Upload the Data on Samarth Portal
The link for candidates to upload data to the Lucknow Universoty Samarth Portal is now open. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to upload the required data.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University
Step 2: Click on the Samarth portal link
Step 3: Login using the user name and password
Step 4: Upload all details
Step 5: Click on submit
