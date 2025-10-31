Lucknkow University Data Submission on Samarth Portal Closes Today, Upload Data at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in

Lucknow University Samarth Portal: Lucknow University will close the window for submission of first semester data on the Samarth Portal today, October 31, 2025. Candidates yet to upload the data can login through the link on the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.samarth.edu.in.

According to details provided, students admitted in the first semester in colleges affiliated to the university must upload all the required data on the Samarth portal. The last date to submit the data is October 31, 2025.

How to Upload the Data on Samarth Portal

The link for candidates to upload data to the Lucknow Universoty Samarth Portal is now open. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to upload the required data.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University