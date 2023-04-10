MAH BDesign CET 2023 Registration to Close Today, Apply at bdesign2023.mahacet.org

MAH-B.Design CET 2023: As per the recent updates, the State Common entrance test cell of Maharashtra will close the admission application window for MAH-B.Design Common Entrance Test today, April 10, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the CET exam can register themselves by filling out the required details in the registration form through the official website- bdesign2023.mahacet.org

According to the schedule, candidates can submit their application fee by April 11, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the exam on April 30, 2023, in pen-paper mode. The duration of the CET exam will be of three hours.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the MAH-B.Design CET 2023 to get admission into first year of the full-time degree course in Bachelor of Design are requested to go through all the details provided in the information brochure before submitting the application form.

MAH-B.Design CET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

MAH-B.Design CET 2023 Exam Fee

Candidates who are appearing for the MAH B.Design CET 2023 can check the registration fee details mentioned in the table given below.

Category Fees For OBC, PwBD candidates belonging to Maharashtra Rs 1,200 For General category candidates (from Maharashtra state) Rs 1,700 All India candidature candidates Rs 1,700

Steps to fill out the MAH-B.Design CET 2023 registration form

Those eligible and interested candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHA CET cell- bdesign2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: Enter all the required details to register

Step 3: Login using the newly generated credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out all the necessary details in the registration form

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents as asked and make the payment of registration fee

Step 6: Preview the entire registration form and then click on the final submission button

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a few printouts for further use

Also Read: KEAM 2023 Registrations Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in, Check Documents Required, Exam Fee Here