MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Admit Card: As per the latest updates, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has issued the admit card for the B.HMCT course today i.e. April 14, 2023. Thus, candidates who are going to appear in the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology CET must download the admit card on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Registered candidates can access the admit card by entering their username and password. Candidates must attach a recent recognizable photograph on the Hall Ticket preferably the same as provided during registration. They are required to carry the MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they will not be awarded entry.

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Admit Card?

Only applicants can download the admission ticket on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BHMCT admit card link

Step 3: Enter the username and password

Step 4: The hallticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check for errors and download it

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for exam purposes

Step 7: Contact authority in case of discrepancies

MAH B.HMCT CET Exam 2023

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in the selected cities in Maharashtra State. The exam will comprise 100 questions based on reasoning (Verbal as well as Arithmetic), English Language & general awareness including questions on culture, current national, and international affairs, trade & commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries, travel/tourism, etc.

MAH B.HMCT CET 2023 Highlights

Overview Particulars Test type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Test Duration 90 minutes Medium of CET English Mode of Examination Online (CBT mode)

