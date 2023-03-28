MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Registration Begins, Check Who Can Apply

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the CET registrations for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT). Candidates who wish to register for MAH BHMCT CET 2023 can visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can apply for the entrance test till April 5, 2023.

Candidates from General Category from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) have t pay an application fee of Rs.800. Those who belong to Backward class categories [SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT- NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/EWS/PWD/ must pay Rs.600. Whereas, all PWD candidates belonging to Maharashtra State will be charged Rs. 600.

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who can Apply for MAH BHMCT CET 2023?

Only eligible candidates can apply for the entrance test. Candidates can check out the MAH BHMCET 2023 Eligibility criteria here-

Maharashtra State Candidature Candidate,-

The candidate should be an Indian National;

He/she must have passed HSC or its equivalent examination and obtained at least 45% marks in aggregate (at least 40% marks in aggregate for backward class category, Economically Weaker Section, and Persons with Disabilities candidates belonging to Maharashtra state only);

Candidates appearing for the final year of the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear for CET.

How to Apply for MAH BHMCT CET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for MAH BHMCT CET 2023 till April 5, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH BHMCT CET 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the MAH BHMCT CET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

Also Read: MAH BEd CET Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link to Download Here