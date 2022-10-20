MAH CET MBA 2022 Final Merit List Released, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET Final Merit List 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has published the MHT CET Final Merit List for the MBA/ MMS programmes. Candidates from Maharashtra and those from outside the state who have applied for the MHT CET MBA/MMS Admissions can visit the official website of Maharashtra State CET Cell to check the allotment result.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I on October 28, 2022. Candidates who are allotted seats need to complete the seat acceptance and admission procedure by October 31, 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the MBA/ MMS Admissions can visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also check the MBA/ MMS 2022 Admission provisional merit list through the link available here.

MAH CET Final Merit List Maharashtra Candidates - Click Here

MAH CET 2022 Final Merit List All India Candidates - Click Here

How to check MHT CET MBA/ MMS Provisional Merit List 2022

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET 2022 Official Website

Step 2: Click on the CAp 2022 Allotment link

Step 3: Click on MBA/MMS Section on the side panel

Step 4: Click on the Final Merit List link given on the homepage

Step 5: The PDF documents will be displayed

Step 6: Download the Final Allotment List for further reference

Details given on the MHT CET MBA/ MMS Final Merit List 2022

The Maharashtra CET MBA/ MMS 2022 Final Merit is available online. Candidates when checking the merit list must also remember to cross-check all the details available on the merit list. The MHT CET MBA/ MMS Final Merit List will include

Application ID

Candidate Name

Gender

Home University

Candidate Type

MH-CET Percentile

HSC Marks

SSC marks

A total of 3 counselling rounds will be conducted for the admissions to the MBA/ MMS programme. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further details on Maharashtra CET Admissions 2022.

Also Read: Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List Today at bfuhs.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here