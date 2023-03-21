MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link to Download Here

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023: The State Cell, Maharashtra has issued the admit card for MAHA MCA CET in online mode. Candidates can download their MAH CET hall ticket 2023 at mcacet2023.mahacet.org. They have to use their login credentials - application number, date of birth, and security pin to download MAH MCA CET admit card 2023. They must note that, the MAH MCA CET can only be downloaded in online mode. The officials will not send the hall ticket of Maharashtra CET in any other mode.

Without carrying the MAH CET 2023 admit card, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The MAH MCA CET 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 27. The test will be held for admission to the Master of Computer Applications course in Maharashtra.

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

MAH MCA CET 2023 Dates

The State Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card of Maharashtra CET for MCA entrance exam. Candidates can go through the table to know the date of the exam -

Events Dates MAH MCA CET Admit Card March 21, 2023 MAHA CET MCA Exam March 27, 2023

How To Download MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates have to visit the official website to download the admit card MAHA CET for MCA entrance exam. They can go through the steps to know how to download Maharashtra MCA CET hall ticket 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - mcacet2023.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Download MCA CET 2023 admit card.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

5th Step - Now, sign in.

6th Step - MAH MCA CET admit card will appear on the screen.

7th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023?

Maharashtra MCA CET hall ticket 2023 is a mandatory document that has to be carried to the exam centre for verification purposes. The MAH MCA CET 2023 admit card have details of the candidate and exam. It is expected that the hall ticket of MAH MCA CET admit card will have the following information -

Name of the candidate

Application Number

Date of Birth

Photograph

Signature

Date of exam

Day of MAH MCA CET

Time of exam

Subjects

Exam venue

Also Read: GATE Scorecard 2023 Released at gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps to Download Here