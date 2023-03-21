GATE Scorecard 2023 Released at gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps to Download Here

GATE Score Card 2023 Out: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released GATE Scorecard on March 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can check and download the scorecard from the official website- gate.iik.ac.in. They can download the GATE Scorecard 2023 from the candidate application portal by using the login credentials i.e. Enrollment ID and Password.

GATE Scorecard is an important piece of document that will allow the candidates to take admission for higher studies as well as take up a job in PSUs. The important details in GATE scorecard include the candidate's marks, All India Rank, the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam, and qualifying marks, etc. IIT Kanpur announced the GATE Answer Key 2023 along with the declaration of the GATE 2023 Result on March 16 on its official website. Candidates can evaluate their scores with the help of using the GATE Answer Key 2023.

GATE Score Card 2023 Overview

IIT Kanpur has released GATE Scorecard on March 21, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have given the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering examination 2023 can check the important details related to the GATE 2023 Scorecard in the table given below.

Particulars Details Official Website to Download GATE 2023 Scorecard gate.iik.ac.in GATE 2023 Exam February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 Announcement of GATE 2023 Result March 16, 2023 GATE 2023 Scorecard 2023 Available March 21, 2023 Validity of GATE Scorecard 2023 Upto three years from the date of declaration of the GATE result Login Credentials Required to Download GATE 2023 Scorecard Enrollment Number and Password

GATE Score Card 2023 Download Link

Candidates who have successfully downloaded the GATE scorecard are eligible to take admission into M.Tech programmes as well as apply for PSU recruitment through GATE. The download link for GATE scorecard 023 is active from March 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023. Thereafter, they will have to pay Rs. 500 to download it. The validity of GATE scorecard is valid up to 3 years from the date of its release. The direct link to download the GATE scorecard 2023 is shared below here.

How to Download GATE Score Card 2023?

According to the official schedule, IIT Kanpur has issued the GATE Scorecard 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to download the GATE 2023 scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2023- gate.iik.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the GATE candidate's application portal available on the screen

Step 3: The new login window will open on the screen

Step 4: After this, enter all the required details i.e. Email Address/Enrollment Number and Password

Step 5: Now, click on the submit button available on the screen to proceed further

Step 6: The GATE Scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the window

Step 7: Now, download the GATE 2023 Scorecard and take a few printouts of the same for future use

Details Mentioned on GATE Score Card 2023

The GATE Scorecard is an important official document certifying the GATE qualified status. As per the past year's trends, the GATE 2023 scorecard is likely to have the below-given important details of the candidate mentioned on it.

Name of the candidate

Candidate's GATE 2023 registration number

Name of the GATE Papers attempted by the candidate

GATE Score out of 1000

Total Marks (Raw Score) secured by the candidate out of 100

Validity of the GATE 2023 Scorecard

AIR Rank of the Candidate in the paper

Qualifying marks for all the category students i.e. General, OBC-NCL, SC/ST/PwD

Total Number of Candidates appeared for the GATE paper

GATE Scorecard 2023 Sample

We have shared the sample of the previous year GATE scorecard below for your reference.

Use of GATE Score Card 2023

After the declaration of the GATE Result 2023, candidates will have to participate in the GATE counselling process to get admission into prominent NITs, IITs and GFITs. The examination authority issued the GATE Scorecard 2023 on March 21 on its official website. The GATE scorecard is an important document that is required at the time of M.Tech admission in the IITs and PSUs across the country.

How to Calculate GATE Scores?

In GATE 2023 examinations, there are some papers that are conducted in multiple sessions due to a large number of candidates. However, the GATE 2023 score for such subject papers is calculated by normalizing the marks to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across the multiple sessions.

The normalizing of the marks is done on the basis of the fundamental assumption that ‘in all multiple-session GATE papers, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same’. This assumption is justified by the fact that the number of candidates appearing in the multi-session papers in the GATE 2023 exams will be large and the method for allocation of sessions to the candidates is random. Furthermore, it is also made sure that the number of candidates allotted in each session is of the same order of magnitude.

For all the GATE papers for which there is only one session, actual marks secured by the candidates will be used for the calculation of the GATE Score 2023. However, the GATE 2023 Score will be computed by using the formula mentioned below.

