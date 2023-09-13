Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Merit List Releases, Fill Choices at cetcell.net.in

  1. Home
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023: State Cell has issued the provisional merit list for for MBBS and BDS courses today in the form of pdf. They can check the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP round 3 counselling merit list online at cetcell.mahacet.org. Know steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 14:02 IST
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS courses today: September 13, 2023. Candidates who have registered for counselling can visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org, to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023 for round 3. As per the pdf released, as many as 48,342 candidates have been included in the provisional merit list for Maharashtra NEET UG.

Shortlisted candidates can fill and submit choices is September 14, 11.59 PM. The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 selection list will be declared on September 15, 2023. The institute reporting process will be conducted from September 16 to 20, 5.30 PM. 

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Merit List PDF - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 3

Candidates can check below the dates for Maharashtra MBBS/BDS CAP round 3 counselling: 

Events

Dates

Maharashtra NEET UG choice filling 

September 14, 11.59 PM

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling round 3 selection list

September 15, 2023

Reporting at allotted institutes 

September 16 to 20, 5.30 PM

How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023 for Round 3? 

Candidates can download the merit list of Maharashtra NEET MBBS/BDS online from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the MHT third round CAP counselling merit list online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Go to the CAP portal

Step 3: Scroll down, select NEET UG

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Click on Maharastra state merit list for round 3

Step 6: Enter the login credentials 

Step 7: Check the list, save and download it for future references 

Details mentioned in Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit List

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 3 combined merit list has been released. Candidates can check the details mentioned on the merit list pdf below: 

  • NEET All India Rank
  • NEET Roll Number
  • CET Cell Online Form Number
  • Candidate Name
  • Gender
  • Category
  • NRI Status
  • Specified Reservation

