Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Merit List Releases, Fill Choices at cetcell.net.in

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS courses today: September 13, 2023. Candidates who have registered for counselling can visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org, to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023 for round 3. As per the pdf released, as many as 48,342 candidates have been included in the provisional merit list for Maharashtra NEET UG.

Shortlisted candidates can fill and submit choices is September 14, 11.59 PM. The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 selection list will be declared on September 15, 2023. The institute reporting process will be conducted from September 16 to 20, 5.30 PM.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 3

Candidates can check below the dates for Maharashtra MBBS/BDS CAP round 3 counselling:

Events Dates Maharashtra NEET UG choice filling September 14, 11.59 PM Maharashtra NEET UG counselling round 3 selection list September 15, 2023 Reporting at allotted institutes September 16 to 20, 5.30 PM

How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023 for Round 3?

Candidates can download the merit list of Maharashtra NEET MBBS/BDS online from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the MHT third round CAP counselling merit list online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Go to the CAP portal

Step 3: Scroll down, select NEET UG

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on Maharastra state merit list for round 3

Step 6: Enter the login credentials

Step 7: Check the list, save and download it for future references

Details mentioned in Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit List

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 3 combined merit list has been released. Candidates can check the details mentioned on the merit list pdf below:

NEET All India Rank

NEET Roll Number

CET Cell Online Form Number

Candidate Name

Gender

Category

NRI Status

Specified Reservation

