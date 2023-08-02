Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Merit List Released, Get PDF Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the provisional merit list for the candidates who have registered for the MBBS/BDS courses (group A) of NEET UG 2023. The merit list is available for the candidates in online mode. Medical aspirants who have registered for the Maharashtra NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 can check and download it from the official websites - cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

As per the given schedule, candidates can fill in their choices in the preference form of Group A - MBBS and BDS only by August 3, 2023. The results will be declared on August 4, 2023. After the announcement of the results, shortlisted candidates will have to join or report to the alotted institutions/ colleges between August 5 to 9, 2023 (upto 5.30 pm) for document verification process and fee payment.

Details mentioned on the MH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit Lists 2023

The Maharashtra NEET UG provisional rank list for MBBS/ BDS course will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Serial number NEET All India Rank Name of the candidate NEET Roll number CetCell Online form number Candidate's name Gender Category NRI Specified reservation

How to check and download the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling merit list 2023 for MBBS/BDS course?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the merit list of NEET MBBS/BDS in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Click on the CAP portal and select the NEET UG tab

Step 3: A new window for NEET UG Counselling 2023 will be open on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on the provisional Maharastra state merit list for round 1 available

Step 5: The merit list for MBBS/BDS courses (group A) will appear in the form of pdf

Step 6: Go through the list and download it for future use

Also Read: CAT 2023 Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here

