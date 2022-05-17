Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Delayed?: Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 Likely to Pushed Back as Class 10 Results Still Not OUT

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Delayed?: With no clear indication about Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, lakhs of students have been left playing the guessing game about when the MSBSHSE will declare Class 10 Results. With the SSC Results 2022 Maharashtra Board delayed, the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 is also likely to be deferred and pushed back further. As per the timeline shared earlier, the Maharashtra Class 11 Admission 2022 was expected to start from 17th May - Tuesday with the initial round of form filling beginning. However, with Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2022 delayed, there is no clarify with regards to the availability of the online application forms for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 Delayed?

As reported earlier, the online application forms for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 was to stat from today - 17th May 2022. The application process for all regions i.e., Mumbai (MMR), Pune (PMC, PCMC), Nagpur (NMC), Nashik (NMC), and Amravati (AMC) were to be held online via the official website or portal - 11thadmission.org.in.

However, media reports submitted by local reporters from these regions have suggested that in most places, the Maharashtra FYJC mock admissions round is yet to be completed. If these reports turn out to be true, it would mean that the Maharashtra Class 11 Admission Process 2022 has been pushed back and is likely start later on in the month.

As part of the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022, the online application form will be available in two key parts i.e., Form Filling Part 1 and Form Form Filling Part 2. To help students get acquainted with the online application process, MSBSHSE has issued an instructional video explaining how both these parts are to be filled. According to the video, the Form Filling Part 1 is to do with personal details of the candidate while the Form Filling 2 part is to do with details that are based on students’ performance in Maharashtra SSC Result 2022. In all likelihood, even if the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 application form is released for the students, only Part 1 of the form can be filled by the students before the declaration of Class 10 Results.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date Update

The key reason behind the delay in launch of the Maharashtra Class 11 Admission 2022 seems to be the delay in the SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board. For now, Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSBHSE) has been tight-lipped about any details regarding Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2022. However, experts who have been watching the progress of evaluation work closely have hinted that, students should expect Class 10 Results to be declared only in June 2022. Earlier, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had also hinted that the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 and Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 should be expected by 15th June 2022. Therefore, students might have to wait for another month or so before the SSC Results 2022 are declared.

