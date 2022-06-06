Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022: Official Website Crashed?, Know List of Alternative Websites for AP Class 10 Results Here

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 Alternative Websites: Today at 11 AM, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh will declare the BSE AP SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 students. According to the official notice, the AP Class 10 Result 2022 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination will be declared at 11 AM in the morning in a press meeting to be addressed by AP Special Chief secretary B Rajasekhar at R&B complex located at MG Road in the city. Once declared officially, students will get direct access to Manabadi SSC Results 2022 online via the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. In addition to this, the AP Class 10 Result 2022 will also be made available to the students via the direct link placed below as well:

Check AP SSC (Class 10) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Technical Glitches / Crash on Official website

Going by the trends of the last few years, with lakhs of students waiting to check their AP SSC Result 2022, the board’s official website - bse.ap.gov.in, may suffer from technical problems or difficulties in serving the results. During the previous years, it has been noticed that the official website suffers from technical glitches and becomes inaccessible creating problems for students trying to check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2022. While these problems on the official website of AP SSC Result 2022 are temporary in nature and are fixed easily. Until then, students are advised to be patient and check their AP SSC Result 2022 online through alternative websites as well.

Also Read: AP SSC Class 10 Result 2022 - Get Live Updates Here

Alternative Websites to Check AP Class 10 Result 2022

To avoid such a situation where the official website is not ava, the board also makes the AP SSC Result 2022 available to the students via third party websites as well. This is done to ensure that students do not have to be dependent only on the official websites to check their results online. Check alternative websites where Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2022 listed below:

ap10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

In order to check AP SSC Results 2022 students will need to provide their exam roll number or seat number along with date of birth and other details on the websites listed below. These details are provided in the admit card or hall ticket issued for AP 10th Exam 2022. Therefore, students should keep their hall tickets ready with them in advance before they try to check the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2022.

Also Read: Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 Today: Know How to Obtain Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result Marks Memo @bse.ap.gov.in