Manipur HSLC Result 2022 (Declared): BOSEM 10th Results Announced at manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSLC Result 2022 (Declared): The long wait for the Manipur Class 10 Results 2022 has ended today. Yes, the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM) has officially declared the Manipur HSLC Result 2022 for the 10th Class Students today afternoon at 3:30 PM. The formal declaration of BoSEM Manipur 10th Results 2022 was done in a press meet which was formally graced by Education Minister Th Basanta Kumar. Following the official declaration, the Manipur 10th Result 2022 was made available online to the students via the official result portal - manresults.nic.in. To make the process of checking Manipur HSLC Result 2022 easier for the students, a direct link to check the same has been provided below as well:

Check Manipur HSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

47 Thousand Students Receive BoSEM Manipur 10th Result 2022

As per the estimates shared by the BoSEM, a total of 47,208 students were registered for the Manipur HSLC Exam 2022 which was held from April - May 2022. The Class 10 Board Exam of Manipur Board was held from 7th April to 11th May amid strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Now, nearly two months after the completion of the BoSEM HSLC Exam 2022, the board has declared Manipur HSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 students online. Students can check their Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Result online via the official portal.

How to check Manipur 10th HSLC Result 2022 online?

Taking into account the ease of checking Manipur 10th Results 2022 for students, the board has adopted a digital route to declare the BoSEM HSLC Result 2022. The Manipur HSLC Result 2022 has been announced online and published in the form of a digital scorecard that can be accessed and downloaded from the official portal. Students need to log onto the state’s official result portal - manresults.nic.in to check their results. After reaching this portal, candidates need to click on the link for ‘High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022’ to check their results. On the next page, students have to enter their exam roll number in the specified field and submit the details to obtain the BoSEM HSLC Result 2022 Marksheet. After checking the Manipur 10th Class Result online via the portal, students are advised to save a softcopy PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 on 15th July: Decoding CUET Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme to ace University Entrance Test