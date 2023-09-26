Manipur Schools Closed on September 27, 29, Check Notice PDF Here

Manipur Schools Closed: The Directorate of Education Schools has announced the closure of schools from September 27 to 29, 2023. According to the official notice released, all schools within the state will be temporarily closed. All state government/state government aided/private unaided schools will remain closed on Wednesday and Friday.

Students and parents must get in touch with their respective school administrations for further information. While the official notice does not state the cause for the closure, reports indicate that this decision has been made due to the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Manipur Schools Closed Tweet

PTI has tweeted, “All State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will be closed on 27.09.2023 (Wednesday) and 29.09.2023 (Friday)." Check tweet below:

PHOTO | "All State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will be closed on 27.09.2023 (Wednesday) and 29.09.2023 (Friday)," states a notification issued by the Directorate of Education - Schools, Manipur. pic.twitter.com/0r3KEB3L94 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2023

Ongoing violence in Manipur

As per media reports, around 45 students were injured in Manipur's Imphal Valley as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July. Therefore, on Wednesday and Friday, all state government, state government-aided, and private unaided schools will be closed.

Mobile internet services suspended for five days in Manipur

The Manipur government has reinstated the internet shutdown for the coming five days considering the adverse situation in the state. Earlier, Chief Minister N Biren Singh lifted the ongoing internet ban on September 23, 2023. Internet services were banned in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

The official order issued by the government states, "The State Government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM of October 1, 2023."

