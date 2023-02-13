MAT PBT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at mat.aima.in

MAT PBT 2023 Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the authorities will close the registration window for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) tomorrow- February 14, 2023, by 11.59 pm. Candidates who have not registered for the Paper-based test (PBT) must do the same by tomorrow. Candidates can register for MAT 2023 PBT on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

MAT PBT 2023 exam will be conducted on February 19, 2023, at various examination centres in around 35 cities. However, the authorities will issue MAT 2023 PBT admit cards from February 15, 2203. Candidates must note that they are required to carry a hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Without this, no one shall be granted entry to the hall.

MAT PBT 2023 Registration Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Register for MAT PBT 2023 Exam?

Eligible candidates must apply for MAT 2023 PBT before the deadline i.e. tomorrow. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: Register with the required details- name, address, mobile no.

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered email ID and password

Step 4: Enter exam mode, test cities, and preferred colleges

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Fill in personal, qualification, and experience details

Step 7: Update the information if necessary and submit the form

About MAT 2023 Exam

The MAT 2023 exam will be conducted in 3 modes- Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT), and Internet Based Test (IBT). The exams will be started from February 19 and continue till March 7, 2023.

Moreover, the candidates can check out the complete Test Mode, Test Date, and Test Slot Details on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

