MAT Result 2022 (OUT): AIMA Declared Management Aptitude Test Result for Sept Session at mat.aima.in

MAT Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has declared the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 result of the September session exam. To check MAT result 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - mat.aima.in. As per the details available, the result has been released in the form of MAT scorecard.

Candidates will have to use their required credentials like - roll number and registration number to download MAT result 2022. All the eligible candidates will be able to get admission in more than 800 colleges in the country that accept MAT scores. Also, candidates who could not appear in the MAT September session exam can register for Special drive MAT exams.

How To Download MAT Result 2022 for September Session?

Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download their AIMA MAT scorecard. Also, the authorities will not send the result of MAT in any other mode, therefore, candidates can go through the steps provided below to know how to download the same in online mode -

1st Step - Go to the official website AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, Click on - MAT Sep 2022 Result is available now. Click here.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Select MAT session September 2022 and enter the registration number and roll number.

5th Step - Click on the tab submit and the MAT scorecard will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned of MAT Result 2022 for September Session?

As per the information available, it is expected that Management Aptitude Test result/scorecard will have these details - registration number and roll number, photograph, name, date of birth, category, MAT test month and year, degree and work experience, section-wise MAT scaled score and percentile and MAT composite score and percentile.

What To Do If a candidate forgets their MAT Result 2022 login credentials?

In such a case, candidates will be able to retrieve their login credentials. To do so, they need to visit the official website and on the result login window click on - Forgot Roll No./Registration No. Now, choose MAT exam session and enter the registered email ID. Submit the same, and MAT login credentials will be sent to the provided email address.