CUET PG Result 2022 (Today): Know List of Top Universities For Admission To PG Courses Here

CUET PG Result 2022 (Today): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result. According to the release schedule, CUET PG result 2022 will be announced today i.e 26th September at 4 PM. Candidates will be able to check their CUET PG 2022 result at cuet.nta.nic.in by using the required login credentials.

Candidates who will pass in the CUET PG result 2022 can take admission to 40 central universities across India. Admissions to universities and different courses will be done based on the CUET PG scores, vacant seats, reservation policy, and admission policy of the university applying for. Those who are willing to get admission to top Central universities can check the list here.

CUET PG Result 2022 - List of Central Universities

Name of University Cities/States Banaras Hindu University Banaras Tezpur University Assam English and Foreign Languages University Telangana Nagaland University Nagaland Pondicherry University Pondicherry Jawaharlal Nehru University Delhi Indian Maritime University Chennai Maulana Azad National Urdu University New Delhi Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow Tripura University Tripura Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Uttarakhand University of Allahabad Allahabad Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh

UGC Asked Universities To Make Necessary Arrangements for CUET PG 2022 Admission

As per media reports, the UGC has asked universities to make necessary arrangements for the admission process as candidates will start applying soon after the release of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result. UGC requested universities to have their own websites and web portals so that the PG admission process can start on time. Around 4 lakh candidates have participated in CUET PG 2022. The entrance exam was conducted on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th September 2022.