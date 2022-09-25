CUET PG Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed, Check at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Results: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET PG 2022 Results on the official website tomorrow - September 26, 2022. As per the schedule confirmed, the results will be announced by 4 PM tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2022 entrance exams can check their results through the link which will be made available on the official website.

The date and time for the declaration of the CUET PG 2022 Results were confirmed by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar through an official Twitter post. Candidates can check the details of the declaration of the CUET PG 2022 exam results here.

The CUET PG 2022 Results will be available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check their CUET PG 2022 results through the direct link which will be available on this page tomorrow.

CUET PG 2022 Results (Link to be available Tomorrow)

CUET PG 2022 Result Declaration Date and Time Confirmed

The Date and time for the declaration of the CUET PG 2022 Results have been confirmed by the UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar. As per the confirmation provided, the CUET PG 2022 results will be made available on the official website on September 26, 2022. The link will be activated on the official website at 4 PM.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022