    CUET PG Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed, Check at cuet.nta.nic.in

    The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET PG 2022 Results on the official website tomorrow - September 26, 2022. Candidates awaiting the declaration of the results can visit the official website at 4 PM tomorrow to check the results. 

    Updated: Sep 25, 2022 10:44 IST
    CUET PG 2022 Results
    CUET PG 2022 Results

    CUET PG 2022 Results: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET PG 2022 Results on the official website tomorrow - September 26, 2022. As per the schedule confirmed, the results will be announced by 4 PM tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2022 entrance exams can check their results through the link which will be made available on the official website.

    The date and time for the declaration of the CUET PG 2022 Results were confirmed by UGC chairman  Jagadesh Kumar through an official Twitter post. Candidates can check the details of the declaration of the CUET PG 2022 exam results here. 

    The CUET PG 2022 Results will be available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check their CUET PG 2022 results through the direct link which will be available on this page tomorrow.

    CUET PG 2022 Results (Link to be available Tomorrow)

    CUET PG 2022 Result Declaration Date and Time Confirmed

    The Date and time for the declaration of the CUET PG 2022 Results have been confirmed by the UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar. As per the confirmation provided, the CUET PG 2022 results will be made available on the official website on September 26, 2022. The link will be activated on the official website at 4 PM. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification