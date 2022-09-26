CUET PG Result 2022 Today: Check Where When and How to Download CUET PG Scorecard Details Here

CUET PG 2022 Results Today: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET PG 2022 Results today. Candidates who have taken the CUET PG 2022 entrance exams can visit the official website of CUET-NTA to check the results. The CUET PG 2022 Results will be announced at 4 PM today as per the confirmation issued by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

To check the CUET PG 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the CUET PG 2022 Login credentials in the link provided. NTA had recently released the final answer key for CUET PG 2022 exams.

The CUET PG 2022 Results will be announced in the form of a scorecard the link to which will be available on the official website. The CUET PG 2022 Results will be made available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the CUET PG 2022 Results will also be available here.

CUET PG 2022 Result (Link to be available at 4 PM)

What is the CUET PG Result 2022 Official Website

CUET PG 2022 Results will be announced on the official website today. As per the notification issued, CUET PG 2022 Results will be available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2022 Result link will also be made available on the official website of the National Testing Agency - nta.nic.in.

When will be CUET PG Result 2022 Released

CUET PG 2022 Result link will be made Live on the official website of CUET-NTA today. According to the information given by the UGC chairman, the CUET PG 2022 Result will be announced at 4 PM on the official website.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022

How to check CUET PG Result 2022

The CUET PG 2022 Results will be made available in the online mode. To check the CUET PG 2022 Results candidates need to visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG 2022 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CUET PG 2022 Login credentials in the link given

Step 4: The Scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET PG 2022 Scorecard for further reference

Details given on CUET PG 2022 Scorecard

The CUET PG 2022 Scorecard will contain the candidate details and the marks secured by students in the exams. The CUET PG 2022 Scorecard will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Marks secured in the exams

Percentile secured

Qualifying status

