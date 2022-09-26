CUET PG Result 2022 Released at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Updates Here

CUET PG Result 2022 (OUT): NTA has announced the result of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG). Candidates can now check and download the CUET PG scorecard from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to use their application number and password to check the result. It is expected that CUET PG scorecard will likely to include candidate's details and marks obtained, among other information. The CUET PG scorecard will be used for admissions to various participating universities.

CUET PG Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET PG Scorecard 2022

Updated as on 26th September

CUET PG Result 2022 Updates: With National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the CUET PG result shortly today in online mode. Earlier, the date and time for CUET PG results were confirmed by M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman. The NTA CUET PG result 2022 can be checked at - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of the CUET PG results, UGC has requested the universities to gear up for the admission process based on CUET PG 2022 result. The participating universities have been asked to create websites and web portals for PG admissions.

When and Where To Check CUET PG Result 2022?

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET PG exam 2022 in online mode from 1st to 12th September for admission to in 40 central universities. As per the official information, the CUET PG result 2022 is scheduled to released today i.e 26th September at 4 PM. Once the CUET PG results 2022 are announced, candidates will be able to check it in online mode on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Also, the result will be available only in online mode.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022

CUET PG Result 2022 - Top Universities

Candidates qualifying in the CUET PG result 2022 will be eligible for admission to 40 central universities across India. Admissions to these universities and courses will be done based on the marks secured in the CUET PG, availability of seats, reservation policy etc. As per media reports, around 4 lakh candidates have participated in CUET PG 2022.

UGC Urges Central Universities To Create Admission Portal

University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a letter requesting universities to create admission websites and web portals for the PG admission process. UGC has asked universities to make all the necessary arrangements for admission through Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 scores.