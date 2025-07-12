NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the much awaited NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule. As per the dates given, the registration window will open on July 21, 2025. Those who have cleared their NEET UG 2025 entrance exams and are eligible to apply for the All India Quota seats can visit the website to complete the registration and online application process.
Students must note that registering for the NEET UG 2025 counselling is mandatory in order for them to be considered for the seat allotment process. Students will be allotted seats in the colleges of their choice based on the NEET UG 2025 score and the availability of seats and cutoff set by medical colleges.
NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students can check the counselling schedule below.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Important Dates
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the schedule for NEET UG 2025 counselling. Counselling registrations are scheduled to begin from July 21,. 2025. Check the complete Round 1 schedule below.
|Category
|Dates
|Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC
|July 18 to 19, 2025
|Registration/Payment
|July 21 to 28, 2025
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|July 22 to 28, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|July 29 to 30, 2025
|Result
|July 31, 2025
|Reporting/ Joining
|August 1 to 6, 2025
|Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes
|August 7 to 8, 2025
NEET UG 2025 Counselling- Registration Process
The NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule is now available online. Candidates eligibl must make sure they have all necessary documents with them for the online registration and application process. Students must also have with them a valid email ID, mobile number and online payment apps with them for submission of fees.
Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the UG counselling registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details to complete the registratipon porcess
Step 4: Login to fill out the online application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save the applications and click on submit
Candidates must also keep ready with them their passport size photograph, signature and thumb impression scanned images which are to be uploaded when filling out the NEET UG counselling 2025 applications.
Who Can Apply For NEET UG Counselling 2025?
The counseling process is only open to applicants who have passed the NEET UG 2025. The following areas are covered by the counseling:
- 15% of seats are All India Quota (AIQ).
- -All available seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, and ESIC
- -MCC manages institutional quota seats.
- -AFMC and ESIC's IP quota
- -Entry into Central and Deemed Universities
