NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the much awaited NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule. As per the dates given, the registration window will open on July 21, 2025. Those who have cleared their NEET UG 2025 entrance exams and are eligible to apply for the All India Quota seats can visit the website to complete the registration and online application process.

Students must note that registering for the NEET UG 2025 counselling is mandatory in order for them to be considered for the seat allotment process. Students will be allotted seats in the colleges of their choice based on the NEET UG 2025 score and the availability of seats and cutoff set by medical colleges.

NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students can check the counselling schedule below.