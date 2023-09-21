  1. Home
  3. Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Exam Form 2024 Releases for Non-Regular Students at mbose.in, Check MBOSE Dates Here

Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Exam Form 2024 Releases for Non-Regular Students at mbose.in, Check MBOSE Dates Here

MBOSE Exam Form 2024: Meghalaya Board has released the SSLC and HSSLC exam form for non-regular students online at mbose.in. The last date for receiving non-regular, compartmental, improvement MBOSE application forms without any late fine is October 13, 2023. Get details here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 21, 2023 13:49 IST
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Exam Form 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the examination form for SSLC, HSSLC 2024 for non-regular students. The Meghalaya Board classes 10th and 12th exam forms are available online at mbose.in. The last date for submitting non-regular, compartmental, improvement MBOSE application forms without any late fine is October 13, 2023. 

No documents are required for those non-regular candidates who are submitting pre-filled forms. However, those filling up the blank forms, are required to enclose self-attested copies of the registration card, marksheet and admit card of the latest SSLC, HSSLC examination. Non-regular students who wish to register to appear in the class 11 internal and promotion exam can register by paying Rs 400 application fees for Arts stream.

MBSE Board Exam 2024 Registration Dates 

Those willing to appear for the Meghalaya Board Exam 2024 can check the table below to know the upcoming dates: 

Events 

Dates

Release of soft copies of forms for non-regular, compartmental and improvement students

September 20, 2023

Last date for receiving non-regular, compartmental, improvement application forms without late fine

October 13, 2023

Last date for receiving application forms with late fine of Rs 400

October 20, 2023

Issuing of soft copies of forms for regular and private

To be announced later

Check Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Exam Form Notice PDF Here

MBOSE Exam Form 2024 Notice 

The notice states, “It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the Examination forms of SSLC and HSSLC Examinations, 2024 (for Non-Regular, Compartmental and Improvement categories) will be made available on MBOSE official website from 20th September, 2023."

The notice also states, "All the Officers-in-Charge of the SSLC/HSSLC Examination Centres are requested to download the Guidelines for filling up and submission of Examination Forms of Non-Regular, Compartmental and Improvement candidates for the ensuing SSLC/HSSLC Examination, 2024 from www.mbose.in and read it carefully before downloading the forms. Eligible students, who wish to appear in the said examinations are directed to contact their respective Examination Centres after 20th September, 2023.”  

Also Read: UP Board Exams 2024: UPMSP Starts Class 10, 12 Exam Form Correction Window at upmsp.edu.in
