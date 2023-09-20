  1. Home
UP Board Exams 2024: UPMSP Starts Class 10, 12 Exam Form Correction Window at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exams 2024: UPMSP has started the application correction facility for classes 10 and 12 students. Those appearing for UP board exam 2024 must verify details and inform school heads for corrections (if required). Know what can be edited here. 

Updated: Sep 20, 2023 14:27 IST
UP Board Exams 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the UP Board class 10, and 12 exam form correction window from today: September 20, 2023. The school heads can make changes to the UPMSP 10th, 12th exam forms. The board has provided the UP Board exam form correction window link at upmsp.edu.in. They have to log in to the portal by using their user ID and password to make necessary corrections. 

The last date to make corrections in UP Board exam form 2024 for classes 10, 12 has not been announced. However, it is expected that the correction window will remain open for a month. UPMSP secretary Divyakant Shukla has instructed the school principals to review the details of classes 10 and 12 students uploaded on the website. 

UP 10th, 12th Exam Form 2024 Correction Window - Direct Link (Available Now) 

What information can be edited in UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Form 2024? 

The UPMSP High School and Inter exam form correction facility is available for regular and private students who will be appearing for the board exam. They can check below the editable fields in the UPMSP exam form 2024 for classes 10th and 12th: 

  • Name of candidates
  • Mobile Number
  • Caste
  • Gender
  • Subjects
  • Father's name
  • Mother's name
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Address

Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Form Correction Notice PDF Here 

How to make corrections in UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam Form 2024? 

As per the notice released, the heads of all the schools have been instructed to check the educational details of all the registered students for the UP board exam 2024. In case, if there is any error, then the school heads must rectify it. The board has released the UP Board exam form correction window link on its official website: upmsp.edu.in. The heads of the schools have to use their user ID and password to make the corrections. 

UPMSP secretary Divyakant Shukla also informed that the checklist should be checked with the parents and if any error is detected then they should be immediately modified or updated on the website. Ensure that details of every student appearing for the high school and intermediate examinations of 2024 are uploaded without any error.

