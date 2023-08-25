MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 Released, Know How To Check Here

MAH CET 3-Year LLB Round 2 Allotment List 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the round 2 seat allotment list for MH CET 3-year LLB programme today, August 25, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round two can check their MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment result by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

To get the MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment result, candidates will have to fill out the required login details such as the application number in the login window. According to the given schedule candidates who have been shortlisted in the round 2 allotment can report to the allotted colleges and seek admission for round 2 from August 25 to 29, 2023. The respective college authorities will upload the data of the admitted candidates on the portal on August 30, 2023.

MH CAP LLB 3-Year Seat Allotment List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download the MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP round 2 allocation list 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download the Maha CET 3-year LLB CAP round 2 seat allotment list result.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maha CET cell - llb3cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the MH CET 3-year Law seat allocation result

Step 3: Fill out the required details in the login window

Step 4: The MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment list 2023 will appear in the new window

Step 5: Check the details provided on it

Step 6: Download it for future reference

