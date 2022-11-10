MHT CET 2022: 3 Year Law CAP Round 2 Registration Close Today, Apply at mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Registrations: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MAH 3-year LLB Counselling CAP Round 2 Registrations today. Those who are yet to complete the registration process for the CAP Round 2 Counselling process can visit the official website until today to complete the registration process.

The registration link for MHT CET CAP Round 2 Registrations is available on the official counselling portal. To complete the MHT CET Registrations candidates need to visit the official website and enter the credentials and details in the link provided. Based on the registration process, CET Cell will be releasing the Alphabetic Merit List on November 15, 2022.

Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB CAP Round 2 Registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the link available below to register for the counselling procedure.

MHT CET Counselling CAP Round 2 - Click Here

MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP Round 2 Schedule

As per the detailed schedule available, the last date for candidates to complete the CAP 2022 Round 2 Registrations is November 11, 2022. The E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in Application forms by the Expert Committee will be available until November 14, 2022. The Alphabetical Merit list for Round 2 will be released on November 15, 2022. Candidates who have grievances or queries related to the MHT CET CAP round 2 Alphabetic Merit list can resolve the same and edit the applications and upload the required documents from November 15 to 17, 2022. The Maharashtra CET CAP round 2 Seat Allocation list will be released on November 21, 2022.

How to register for MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP Round 2 Counselling

The link for candidates to register for the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment is available on the official website. To complete the registrations candidates need to visit the website and enter the required credentials in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps available here to complete the CAP Round 2 allotment registrations.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP round 2 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the credentials and complete the registrations

Step 4: Complete the applications and the choice-filling procedure

Step 5: Upload the required documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

