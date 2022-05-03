MHT CET 2022 Revised Schedule Released, Check Update Maharashtra CET Exam Schedule Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Published On: May 3, 2022 13:09 IST
    MHT CET 2022 Revised Schedule
    MHT CET 2022 Revised Schedule

    MHT CET 2022 Revised Schedule Released: The Revised Schedule for Maharashtra CET 2022 Exam has been notified. The announcement about the revised exam schedule for MHT CET 2022 Exam was made by State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. Mr Samant took to twitter to notify the updated exam schedule for MHT CET 2022 Entrance Exams for Engineering, Pharmacy, MCA, LLB and even MCA programmes. As per the schedule, MHT CET 2022 Engineering Entrance exam will be held from 5th to 11th August 2022. Students can check out the complete schedule for Maharashtra CET 2022 Exams below.

    MHT CET 2022 Revised Schedule / Dates

    As per the earlier announcement, the MHT CET 2022 entrance exam were planned to be held in June 2022. However, following the postponement of JEE Main 2022 engineering entrance as well as NEET UG 2022 exam, several students had urged the government to revised the dates to avoid a direct clash. In line with the, Higher Education Minister Mr Uday Samant has announced revised exam dates that fall in August month. The course-wise exam dates for different MHT CET 2022 entrance tests is given in the table below:

    MHT CET 2022

    Revised Dates

    MHT three-year LLB entrance test

    3rd and 4th August 2022

    MAH MCA

    4th and 5th August 2022

    MAH 5-year LLB course

    2nd August 2022

    MHT CET for engineering

    5th to 11th August 2022

    MHT CET for pharmacy

    12th to 20th August 2022

    MAH hotel management

    21st August 2022

     According to the details shared by Mr Samant, the MHT CET 2022 Exam cycle will begin with entrance test for 5 year LLB course on 2nd August followed by 3 year LLB course exam which will be held on 3rd and 4th August 2022. This would be followed by MCA exam on 4th and 5th August. The engineering entrance exam would be held over a period of 6 days i.e., from 5th to 11th August 2022.

