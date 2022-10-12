MHT CET Final Merit List 2022 Today at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check How to Download Steps Here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the MHT CET 2022 Final Merit list for round 1 CAP allotment today. Candidates who have applied for the round 1 allotment process for MHT CET 2022 can visit the official website of CET Cell to check the final merit list. Along with the final merit list the Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I will also be released today.

Where to check the MHT CET Final Merit List 2022?

The MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List for Round 1 allotment process will be available on the official CAP allotment website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link to check the MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List 2022 will also be available on this page.

What is the Date and time for the declaration of MHT CET Final Merit List?

According to the official schedule released, the MHT CET 2022 Final Merit list will be available today - October 12, 2022.

What is the MHT CET Final Merit List?

The MHT CET 2022 Final Merit list consists of the list of students who are eligible for the allotment process for the admissions based on the rank secured in the CET entrance exams.

MHT CET final merit list is being released for admissions to the B.E and B.Tech and 5-year Integrated M.Tech programme offered in the state colleges. According to the schedule given, the online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round 1 must be completed through the candidate login from October 13 to 15, 2022. The provisional allotment list for MHT CET counselling round 1 will be released on October 18, 2022.

Candidates can visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org to check the MHT CET Final Merit list 2022. Candidates will also be provided with a link on this page to check the MHT CET Round 1 counselling final merit list 2022.

How to check the MHT CET Final Merit List (round 1 )

The Maharashtra CET Round 1 final merit list will be released on the official website today. To check the merit list students are required to visit the official website and login using the registration credentials. Follow the steps given here to check the MHT CET final merit list 2022.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on CAP Portal Admission link

Step 3: Click on B.E/ B.Tech section

Step 4: Click on the ‘Final Merit List’ link given

Step 5: Enter the login credentials

Step 6: Download the MHT CET 2022 Final merit list for further reference

MHT CET Cell will be conducting a total of three rounds for the counselling procedure. Candidates who are not allotted seats in round 1 of the counselling procedure will be eligible to apply for round 2 and 3 of the MHT CET counselling process.

