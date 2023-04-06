MHT CET 2023 Registration Deadline for BHMCT Programme Extended, Check Eligibility Here

MHT CET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has extended the registration deadline for the Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test (BHMCT CET). Candidates who wish to apply for the test can now do the same till April 7, 2023, at cetcell.mahacet.org. They are advised to apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

Interested candidates must note that MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2023 is conducted for admission to the 1st year of a four-year full-time graduate degree course in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) for the Academic Year 2023-24. Candidates can check out the application fee for all categories here.

MHT BHMCT CET Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT CET 2023 Application Fee

Category Application Fee (INR) Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates 800 Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates (PWD) belonging to Maharashtra State only 600

Who Can Apply for MHT CET 2023?

Only eligible candidates can apply for the entrance test. Interested candidates can check out the eligibility criteria here-

Candidate must have Maharashtra State Candidature.

He/She should be an Indian National.

He/she must have passed HSC or its equivalent examination and obtained at least 45% marks in aggregate (at least 40% marks in aggregate for backward class category, Economically Weaker Section, and Persons with Disabilities candidates belonging to Maharashtra state only).

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for MAH BHMCT CET can do the same till April 7, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH BHMCT CET

Step 3: Now, click on new registration and complete process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered details

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

