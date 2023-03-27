MHT CET 2023 Registration for BEd Programme Ends Today, Apply Here

MHT CET 2023 Registration for BEd: As per the schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for MHT BEd CET 2023 today i.e. March 27, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not applied for MHT CET 2023 (BEd programme) yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

Previously, the authorities extended the deadline from March 19 to 23, 2023. Candidates were again granted a second extension from March 24 to 27, 2023 to fill out the MHT BEd CET 2023 application form. Meanwhile, authorities have released the online application registration schedule and the information brochure for this examination has been made available on the official website.

MHT CET 2023 Schedule for BEd

Event Date MAH B.Ed CET registration ends March 27, 2023 Admit Card Release Date To be announced MAH B.Ed CET Exam April 23 to 25, 2023 Result Declaration To be announced Counselling Dates To be announced

MHT CET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023 for BEd?

Eligible candidates can apply for MHT BEd CET 2023 on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register for the test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Go to MAH BEd CET (General and Special) & BEd ELCT

Step 3: Click on News registration and complete registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the MHT CET application form 2023

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

