MHT CET 2023 Registration for BEd Programme Ends Today, Apply Here

MHT CET 2023 Registration for the BEd programme will be closed today i.e. March 27, 2023. The remaining candidates must apply on the official website. Get the link to apply here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 12:48 IST
MHT CET 2023 Registration for BEd: As per the schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for MHT BEd CET 2023 today i.e. March 27, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not applied for MHT CET 2023 (BEd programme) yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

Previously, the authorities extended the deadline from March 19 to 23, 2023. Candidates were again granted a second extension from March 24 to 27, 2023 to fill out the MHT BEd CET 2023 application form. Meanwhile, authorities have released the online application registration schedule and the information brochure for this examination has been made available on the official website.  

MHT CET 2023 Schedule for BEd

Event

Date

MAH B.Ed CET registration ends

March 27, 2023

Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

MAH B.Ed CET Exam  

April 23 to 25, 2023

Result Declaration

To be announced  

Counselling Dates

To be announced 

MHT CET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023 for BEd?

Eligible candidates can apply for MHT BEd CET 2023 on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register for the test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Go to MAH BEd CET (General and Special) & BEd ELCT 

Step 3: Click on News registration and complete registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the MHT CET application form 2023

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
