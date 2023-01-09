    MHT CET 2023: Tentative Date Sheet Released, Check Full Schedule Here

    MHT CET 2023: The State CET cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2023 tentative exam date sheet. Candidates can check and download through the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 9, 2023 10:50 IST
    MHT CET 2023 Tentative Exam Schedule

    MHT CET 2023: The State CET cell, Maharashtra has announced the MHT CET 2023 exam date sheet on the official website. Those candidates who are appearing for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2023 examination can check and download the tentative exam schedule at cetcell.mahacet.org.in.

    As per the recent updates, the State Cell has released the tentative exam date sheet for the technical and higher education courses including MBS, LLB, B.Ed, B.Tech, and others. However, the Maharashtra CET 2023 registrations will be open soon on the MHT CET official website. 

    MHT CET 2023 Exam Date Sheet (Tentative) PDF - Click Here

    MHT CET 2023 Exam Syllabus

    Earlier the Maharastra board released the subject-wise syllabus for the candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2023 examinations to get admission into technical and higher education programmes. 

    According to the official notification released on the website, students are advised to cover the complete Class 12th syllabus for the MHT CET 2023 entrance exam, although a few topics from the Class 11th curriculum will be covered.

    MHT CET 2023 Exam Schedule (Tentative)

    Candidates can go through the below-given MHT CET 2023 exam date sheet.

    Exam Name

    CET Dates 2023

    MAH- MBA/MMS-CET

    March 18, 2023, and March 19, 2023

    MAH-MCA-CET 

    March 25, 2023, and March 26, 2023

    MAH-L.L.B (5-year integrated course) 

    April 1, 2023

    MAH B.A./B.Sc (4-year integrated course)

    April 2, 2023

    MAH B.Ed/M.Ed (3-year integrated course)

    April 2, 2023

    MAH-L.L.B (3-year)

    May 2, 2023, and May 5, 2023

    MAH-BHMCT (3-year)

    April 20, 2023

    MAH-B.Planning

    April 23, 2023

    MAH-M.P.Ed 

    CET Online -  April 23, 2023

    Field Test - April 24, 2023, April 25, 2023, and April 26, 2023

    MAH AAC CET (Offline Mode)

    April 16, 2023

    MAH-M.Ed

    May 9, 2023

    MAH-M.Arch

    April 30, 2023

    MAH-MHMCT

    April 30, 2023

    MAH-B.Design 

    April 30, 2023

    MHT CET 

    PCM - May 9, 2023, to May 13, 2023

    PCB - May 15, 2023, to May 20, 2023

    GATE

    GATE CET

    GPAT

    GPAT CET

    NEET MDS

    March 1, 2023 (As per NBE)

    NEET UG

    May 7, 2023 (As per NTA)

    AIAPGET

    AIAPGET CET

    MAH-PGP/ PGO / M.Sc(A & SLP)/ M.Sc(P & O)

    July 23, 2023

    GATE/CEED

    GATE/CEED GATE/CEED CET

