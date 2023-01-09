MHT CET 2023: Tentative Date Sheet Released, Check Full Schedule Here

MHT CET 2023: The State CET cell, Maharashtra has announced the MHT CET 2023 exam date sheet on the official website. Those candidates who are appearing for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2023 examination can check and download the tentative exam schedule at cetcell.mahacet.org.in.

As per the recent updates, the State Cell has released the tentative exam date sheet for the technical and higher education courses including MBS, LLB, B.Ed, B.Tech, and others. However, the Maharashtra CET 2023 registrations will be open soon on the MHT CET official website.

MHT CET 2023 Exam Date Sheet (Tentative) PDF - Click Here

MHT CET 2023 Exam Syllabus

Earlier the Maharastra board released the subject-wise syllabus for the candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2023 examinations to get admission into technical and higher education programmes.

According to the official notification released on the website, students are advised to cover the complete Class 12th syllabus for the MHT CET 2023 entrance exam, although a few topics from the Class 11th curriculum will be covered.

MHT CET 2023 Exam Schedule (Tentative)

Candidates can go through the below-given MHT CET 2023 exam date sheet.

Exam Name CET Dates 2023 MAH- MBA/MMS-CET March 18, 2023, and March 19, 2023 MAH-MCA-CET March 25, 2023, and March 26, 2023 MAH-L.L.B (5-year integrated course) April 1, 2023 MAH B.A./B.Sc (4-year integrated course) April 2, 2023 MAH B.Ed/M.Ed (3-year integrated course) April 2, 2023 MAH-L.L.B (3-year) May 2, 2023, and May 5, 2023 MAH-BHMCT (3-year) April 20, 2023 MAH-B.Planning April 23, 2023 MAH-M.P.Ed CET Online - April 23, 2023 Field Test - April 24, 2023, April 25, 2023, and April 26, 2023 MAH AAC CET (Offline Mode) April 16, 2023 MAH-M.Ed May 9, 2023 MAH-M.Arch April 30, 2023 MAH-MHMCT April 30, 2023 MAH-B.Design April 30, 2023 MHT CET PCM - May 9, 2023, to May 13, 2023 PCB - May 15, 2023, to May 20, 2023 GATE GATE CET GPAT GPAT CET NEET MDS March 1, 2023 (As per NBE) NEET UG May 7, 2023 (As per NTA) AIAPGET AIAPGET CET MAH-PGP/ PGO / M.Sc(A & SLP)/ M.Sc(P & O) July 23, 2023 GATE/CEED GATE/CEED GATE/CEED CET

