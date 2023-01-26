MHT CET 2023: Website Launched, Get Details at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 Website: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has launched the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the MHT CET 2023 entrance examinations can check the exam-related details on the official website. Along with the website, the CET Cell has also announced the syllabus for Technical Education, Medical Education and Higher Education Exam.

Interested candidates must note that first they are required to register for the particular entrance examination through the link available on the official website. After completing the MHT CET 2023 registrations, candidates will be eligible to apply for the entrance exam and submit the registration and application fee.

Details information regarding the MHT CET 2023 exam is mentioned on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 Schedule

Earlier MHT CET 2023 Examination Dates were announced by CET Cell. the complete schedule of the MHT CET 2023 Examinations is also provided below.

Exam Name CET Dates 2023 MAH- MBA/MMS-CET March 18, 2023, and March 19, 2023 MAH-MCA-CET March 25, 2023, and March 26, 2023 MAH-L.L.B (5-year integrated course) April 1, 2023 MHT CET PCM - May 9, 2023, to May 13, 2023 PCB - May 15, 2023, to May 20, 2023 MAH B.A./B.Sc (4-year integrated course) April 2, 2023 MAH B.Ed/M.Ed (3-year integrated course) April 2, 2023 MAH-BHMCT (3-year) April 20, 2023 MAH-B.Planning April 23, 2023 MAH-M.P.Ed CET Online - April 23, 2023 Field Test - April 24, 2023, April 25, 2023, and April 26, 2023 MAH-M.Arch April 30, 2023 MAH-MHMCT April 30, 2023 MAH-B.Design April 30, 2023 MAH-L.L.B (3-year) May 2, 2023, and May 5, 2023

