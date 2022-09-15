MHT CET Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Maharashtra CET Result For PCB & PCM Today at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for the physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups today i.e on 15th September. As per the released date, candidates will be able to access the MHT CET result 2022 from 5 PM onwards.

The Maharashtra CET result for PCM & PCB will be released at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A re-exam was also conducted for the PCM and PCB group on 28th August 2022. The MHT CET result 2022 for re-exam will also be announced today in online mode.

MHT CET Result 2022 at 5 PM for PCM & PCB Groups

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MHT CET result 2022 in online mode. As per the released official notification, the MHT CET result time is 5 PM. Therefore, it is expected that it will be available by that time. To download MHT CET result 2022, candidates are required to use their Maharashtra CET application number and date of birth in the login window. MHT CET exam for PCM group was held from 5th to 11th August 2022 whereas for PCB the exam was conducted from 12th to 20th August.

Where To Check MHT CET Result 2022 for PCM & PCB Groups?

The authorities will announce the Maharashtra CET 2022 result only in online mode. Therefore, those who appeared for the exam will soon be able to check their MHT CET results 2022 on the official website only. The official website to check the MHT CET scorecard 2022 are - cetcell.mahacet.org. Also, the link to download the MHT CET result 2022 will be activated at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

What After the Announcement of MHT CET Result 2022?

Candidates qualifying in the Maharashtra CET entrance exam will be eligible to attend the counselling round. As of now, the authorities are yet to announce the dates for Maharashtra CET counselling. Once released, it will be updated on the official website. The counselling is conducted for admission into BTech and BPharm courses offered by the MHT CET participating institutes of the state.