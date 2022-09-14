MHT CET Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow, Know How To Download Maharashtra CET Scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2022 (Tomorrow): As per the updates, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the Maharashtra Commom Entrance Test (MHT CET) result and scorecard by tomorrow i.e 15th September 2022. Candidates will be able to check their MHT CET result at 5 PM in online mode. They will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org to download the MHT CET scorecard.

Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window to check their individual scorecards. As per the schedule released earlier, MHT CET result 2022 will be announced for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups.

MHT CET Result 2022 Date

Events Date and Time MHT CET Result for PCM & PCB Groups By 15th September 2022 (5 PM)

How To Download MHT CET Result 2022?

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the MHT CET PCB and PCM results only in online mode. Therefore, to check and download the Maharashtra CET scorecard, candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. On the homepage, inside the table, click on - MHT CET Result 2022 - Click Here to View Score Card. A new login page will appear on the screen. Candidates will have to enter their - application number and date of birth to view their Maharashtra CET results for PCB and PCM.

What After Downloading MHT CET Result 2022?

After downloading the Maharashtra CET PCM & PCB scorecard 2022, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. As per updates, the result will likely to include details related to the candidates and their marks like - name, application number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks etc. Also, in case of any error in the MHT CET scorecard, candidates must contact the officials.

MHT CET Result 2022 - Toppers

As per updates, it is expected that along with the announcement of result, the authorities will also release the MHT CET 2022 toppers for PCM and PCB groups. Last year, Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah, Ainwale Aniruddha Arunrao, Rajveer Lakhani and a few more candidates secured 100 percentile in MHT CET PCB group.

In the Maharashtra CET PCM group, Chiknis Tapan Avinash, Vedant Vikas Chandewar, Vinchi Dishie Dipesh and some more candidates got 100 percentile in 2021.